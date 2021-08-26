Rohit Mohan Pugalia’s Soch Group Launches This Or That, India’s First E-Commerce Platform For Start-Ups

Soch Group has launched This Or That, India’s first e-commerce platform exclusively hosting start-up brands. Founded by entrepreneur and angel investor Rohit Mohan Pugalia, the platform aims to create a level playing field for start-ups in India. The company has a meticulous selection process for partnering brands; in addition to having products that are unique, innovative, or interesting, the start-up brand should have been incorporated within the last ten years or have a turnover of less than INR 100 crores per annum, thereby matching the eligibility criteria defined by Start-up India. Catering to India’s Gen-Z and millennials, it currently hosts over 2000 products from 50+ brands across categories such as fashion, beauty and F&B.

“India is today the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. In light of the country’s burgeoning start-up industry, we are proud to launch This Or That, India’s first e-commerce platform dedicated to the powerhouses of innovation, i.e. start-ups. Not only will our platform create a dedicated and sustainable ecosystem for start-ups to thrive in, but it will also provide customers access to the country’s freshest brands under one roof. Not to forget that every purchase made on This Or That boosts the Indian economy since customers are purchasing from local businesses”, said Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Founder and CEO, This Or That.

A promising entrepreneur with an inherent knack for business, Rohit’s extensive entrepreneurial journey coincided with the start-up boom in India. He launched a healthy food venture in 2018, Munchilicious Granola, which has grown exponentially and has a strong presence in leading online marketplaces and over 450 retail stores across 21 cities in the country today. Further to the experience gained from working deep within the country’s healthy foods space, Rohit launched The Rooted Co. in July 2021, a pre-workout meal solution.

Rohit is also actively invested in over fifteen start-ups across various sectors, including agri-tech, insurance-tech, and med-tech. Rohit’s efforts have been recognized across the industry. He was awarded the ‘ET Business Icon 2020’ by The Economic Times for achieving excellence as an entrepreneur and for his exemplary contribution to the industry. A dynamic and driven young leader, Rohit is on a mission to nurture innovative ideas and champion new dreams that promise a better tomorrow.

From his own entrepreneurial experience, Rohit understands the struggles faced by new businesses in creating a mark in the country’s competitive e-commerce landscape. “The current e-commerce space is highly cluttered as most shopping platforms are dominated by big brawny brands. This prevalent market dynamic not only deprives start-ups of the visibility they deserve but also deprives customers of new and unique products start-up brands offer. This Or That bridges this gap by offering a platform for small businesses to grow sustainably. It is a one-stop destination for start-ups and customers alike, providing brands prominent shelf space and immense growth opportunities and at the same time offering customers a plethora of interesting, innovative and unique products,” added Rohit.

As a platform that exclusively hosts start-up brands, This Or That provides benefits to scale efficiently and opportunities for better visibility. Partner companies can receive strategic counsel across various functions, including inventory management, marketing, advertising, investments and funding, from the founder who understands the fundamentals of sustainably scaling a start-up venture. Each brand listed on the platform can also receive funding from the Soch Group, which has previously invested in several promising start-ups across various industries.

Following an inventory-based model, This Or That enables start-ups to focus on strengthening their offerings. At the same time, the platform manages the end-to-end delivery execution, ensuring a stringent quality check for every product shipped to customers. To bring phygital retail alive via its platform, it will merge the convenience of digital shopping and physical retail. Launched as an e-commerce website with plans to develop an application, the interactive user interface offers engaging options such as a product trial feature that enables customers to try the product before completing the purchase. It plans to introduce a voice-enabled assistant for product discovery and a virtual trial room for added convenience.

Talking about plans for the company’s growth and expansion, Rohit said that the brand wants to ship globally soon. “Our aim is to launch worldwide shipping in the first year, giving Indian start-up brands a platform to reach global audiences. This further underscores our commitment to supporting local businesses, helping them reach new heights. Our aim is to host 1000 start-up brands in the next five years, thereby helping start-ups thrive and scale sustainably, and giving impetus to #VocalForLocal and #MadeInIndia.”

For more details, visit: https://thisorthat.in/

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine