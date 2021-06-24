Rohandeep Singh Journey From Kotdwar To Bollywood

Film exhibitor, distributor, novelist and producer Rohandeep Singh described Mumbai as a "city of dreams" that has helped several outsiders like him pen their success stories. The Uttarakhand born Rohandeep Singh is coming to the "100 Days in Heaven" reality show. Shooting will start in Uttarakhand after lockdown. The Uttarakhand Government is helping in this project. The show will be telecast on Zee Groups.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat approved Kotdwar Pahadi boy Rohandeep Singh Bisht's show. The state government has a deal with Jumping Tomato Private Limited for Uttarakhand tourism development.

Rohandeep Singh is a film and TV producer. In his journey from Kotdwar to Mumbai, he has seen many ups and downs. He is a successful distributor in Bollywood, Hollywood and Marathi Cinema in India. Now Rohandeep Singh's production house Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. produces the TV reality show 100 Days in Heaven. The first scheduled shooting was in Mumbai, and 90% shoot will be completed in Uttarakhand's natural beauty. Rohandeep said that this adventurous show, ‘100 days in heaven', will be the first mountain adventure show in India. They are going to feature mountaineers from all around the world. It's a dream project of Avdhesh Bhatt. Business partner and mountaineer Avdhesh Bhatt gave the idea of this show. He is also working on two web Series tentative titles, 'Nark' and 'Greed' for OTT Platforms, Produced by Jumping Tomato Entertainment Pvt ltd ( Sister consultant company Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd ). Casting is started, and stories are approved. The shooting will be done in Uttarakhand. It's based on a true incident.

His native village is Chaur near Tadkeshwar Mahadev Temple (Pauri Garhwal). His grandfather Paan Singh Bisht was the most educated and intelligent man in the village. His father, Yudhvir Singh Bisht and Mother Maheshwari Devi taught him the value of family and life. He had an interest in cinema from childhood. After completing his schooling at Kotdwar, he moved to Haryana for an Engineering course. He did mechanical engineering from JCD College of Engineering Sirsa. In 2015 his first novel, 'Still waiting for you', came and received a lot of love from readers. Now, he is also working on his second novel 'Majnu Mastana'. Hopefully, it will be published in August 2021.

Rohandeep Singh Said that he wanted to try his luck in the film industry. After completing his Mechanical engineering, he joined Endurance company (Bajaj Auto) in Pune. But after a short time, he left Pune and came to Mumbai. There he started the film distribution & exhibition business. In that time, he faced ups and downs in business. It taught him great lessons of life and business.

"I think Mumbai is a place which has the maximum number of outsiders. I am also an outsider there. Lakhs and thousands of people have realised their dreams in that city. Whoever has come there from the outside -- someone is a superstar, a writer, a singer. They have become someone or the other," said Rohandeep Singh.

He said that his company Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd had distributed an associated with Many films like Khaap, Bamboo, Listen, Amaya, Rajdhani Express, Shortcut Romeo, What the fish, Toilet: Ek prem Katha, Death Wish, Godzilla 2, Notebook, Troy, Jumanji, Final Exit and many more projects. Marathi cinema content inspired him. He is Presenter, produced and distributed WhatsApp love, Dome, Miss u Miss, Berij Vajabaki, Miss U Miss, Peter and Oh my Ghost etc.

Rohandeep Singh's Distribution Partner Abu Jain is a film Exhibitor and Distributor in the North Region for the last 50 years. He has Distributed more than 500 films.

As a producer and distributor, he presented the film 'Thodi Thodi-si Manmaaniyan' with many awards. The Uttarakhand government made it tax-free. TV serial 'Hitler Didi' is also co-produced by him. His team is writing content for web series, films and TV shows for youth and today's generation. According to Rohandeep, he will announce much better films after the successful release of Marathi films 'Peter' and 'Oh My Ghost'. The jumping Tomato Pvt Ltd is coming with 5-6 films released as theatres will start working.

