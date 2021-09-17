Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Robbie Burke's 'Mindful Muscle' Training Program Is Transforming Bodies And Lives

Robbie Burke's 'Mindful Muscle' Training Program Is Transforming Bodies And Lives

Robbie Burke's workouts are designed to hit all the body muscles but are equally effective to hit the core muscles, which cover an individual's body trunk, excluding the muscles of the legs, arms, neck, and head.

Robbie Burke's 'Mindful Muscle' Training Program Is Transforming Bodies And Lives
Robbie Burke, Professional Fitness Trainer

Trending

Robbie Burke's 'Mindful Muscle' Training Program Is Transforming Bodies And Lives
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T11:27:37+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:27 am

Want to transform your physical form but don't know the right way out? Switch to 'Mindful Muscle' and experience the new you.

 Robbie Burke is a professional fitness trainer whose unconventional training methods works wonders on bodies. His training covers a range of styles which include bodyweight training, corrective workouts, and other exercise forms which are designed to hit the right places to give expected results. Robbie's Mindful Muscle coaching program offers targeted exercises which are designed to give optimum results. He explains his style of training by saying, "I concentrate on different styles of training regimes which have a variety of unique movements which are again split into different levels. My training consists of some styles which are easy to perform, as well as those which require humongous amounts of fitness levels to get through it. Whatever program I might get my clients into, the results are phenomenal, that's for sure."

 Robbie Burke's workouts are designed to hit all the body muscles but are equally effective to hit the core muscles, which cover an individual's body trunk, excluding the muscles of the legs, arms, neck, and head. His Mindful Muscle offers training methods that can help one dynamically move their body weight, which results in an improved range of motion. Such unique training methods help one's body become more flexible and agile. It's just not about the body but also involves the mind; if you want to improve your focus and concentration, his unique movements also aid in stimulating your brain's neurological circuits, which can work wonders for your overall well-being. According to findings, this reduces fatigue levels to a great extent, says Burke, who is confident of the positive effects his Mindful Muscle brings.

 In addition to his training which works extremely well for a person's physical form and helps one build agility, stability and perfect mind-body balance, it also enhances the elasticity of the skin, which again is great news for people wanting to achieve optimum levels of physical as well as mental fitness.

 To know more, connect with him on Instagram: @robbie_elite.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Nationwide Immigration Services: Best Immigration Consultants In Bangalore

Nationwide Immigration Services: Best Immigration Consultants In Bangalore

Nancy Mello runs a successful business as a psychic & animal communicator

Choych Choych Powam, A Binge-Watch Show By Ginger Media Entertainments

Leading ISP Brand, Infonet To Train 360 Network Engineers Under Government's DDUGKY Scheme

The Charismatic Mentor, 63-Year-Young Influencing And Transforming Lives

‘Inconspicuously Human’: A Treat For Those Fascinated By The Human Psyche

Goral Gandhi Has Been Helping Women Deal With PCOS - Know Its Causes & Symptoms

Ameer Merchant: A Deep Dive Into His Business Empire

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

True Beacon Completes Its Second Year Of Operation

True Beacon Completes Its Second Year Of Operation

Iconic Milestone: KYSTAR Hits 500K Subscribers On Youtube

Iconic Milestone: KYSTAR Hits 500K Subscribers On Youtube

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Wins Silver Award In Covid-19 Response Solution Category By IHW Digital Health Awards 2021

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Wins Silver Award In Covid-19 Response Solution Category By IHW Digital Health Awards 2021

Read More from Outlook

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Focusing on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, PM Modi said the crisis in the war-ravaged country in wake of the recent developments reflected the challenges posed by extremism.

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

S Jaishankar met Russia's Sergey Lavrov with whom he held talks on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan. The EAM also shared his perspectives on global affairs with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement