Rising Star: Ajay Singh Bisht's 'Zappytoons' Takes The Lead; 'Ek Motha Hathi' Crosses The 1.5 Billion Mark

The art of great teaching lies in connecting the dots with rhythms of life, and harmonized music set these melodies ringing. With this contemplation, one of the most celebrated and India's biggest YouTube channels- ZappyToons, is working for the upliftment of primary education by clubbing learning with rhymes.

Much of the maker's work has gained national and international fame, and astonishingly, its most popular rhyme, "Ek Mota Hathi," crossed 1.5 billion views with a breakthrough of 5.1 million likes.

The video is among the most viewed Indian videos and delivers a message that nothing is more acclaimed than bonding and togetherness.

With his visionary skills and sense of aesthetics, the founder, Ajay Singh Bisht, has been creating visual content which is highly popular among children. Another of his video, "Lakdi Ki Kathi," is nearing the mark of 1 billion views.

His channel ZappyToons has given a great platform to Hindi Nursery rhymes and stories to go beyond the nation's boundaries. It has currently received 5 billion views. Most importantly, only 79 of the other Indian Channels have been able to reach this number. The maker now zealously aims to achieve the target of 10 billion views by the end of the financial year 2022.

The most striking aspect is that Ajay, who hails from a small village in Uttarakhand and is a computer Science Engineer by profession, has also worked with renowned brands like – AmericanExpress, Oyo, Flipkart, City Bank and India Today.

He has emerged as a splendid video creator. Remarkably, his YouTube Channel has 13.4 million subscribers.

Not only this, he owns more than 50 Channels, and his incredible following can be traced from his more than 20 million Subscribers.

Adding more to his achievements, he currently owns 8 YouTube Silver Buttons, 3 Gold Buttons and 1 Diamond Button. Moreover, Social Blade, an American website that tracks social media statistics and analytics, gave its channel a global ranking of 30 in the education category.

Furthermore, his domain is not merely restricted to content creation on YouTube, but he is also a YouTube Consultant. He has been providing YouTube Consultancy to several channels from India and Abroad.

As an accomplished individual now, he plans to help nearly 100000 people to start and grow their YouTube channels.

Ajay Singh has defined success with his accomplishments and is the inspiration for others. The explanation lies in the fact that the right visionary skills clubbed with determined little steps put into execution can help one to achieve the desired goal in their life.

His mantra to all: Think, innovate; pause; move and then strike; nothing will stop you from catching the ultimate!

http://ajaysinghbisht.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AjayBishtDigital

https://instagram.com/ajaybishtdigital

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine