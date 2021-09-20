Revitalise Your Bones

Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
The expertise of the renowned, Dr Ashish Singh, a Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Anup Institute of Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Centre, Patna, is gaining immense confidence of patients with brilliant outcomes. Through one-of-its-kind facility in the region, Dr Singh and his team are transforming the way surgeries are being performed with the high precision robotic tech only interventions. In a chat with Outlook, he shares about the era of robotic surgery, which is here to stay.

Dr Ashish Singh, Joint Replacement Surgeon MBBS, MS Ortho, MCh.Orth.(UK), PG Diploma CAOS(UK), SICOT Diploma Orth (Sweden), Fellowship in Primary & Revision Hip & Knee Joint Replacement (UK) ,Fellowship in Computer & Robotic Assisted Hip and Knee Joint Replacement (UK), Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Professional (United States of America).

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 10:57 pm

What are the different kinds of joint problems that are being treated at Anup Institute of Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Centre, Patna?

I take pride in the fact that at Anup we have one of the most innovative system, the robotics arm-assisted technology. This system is embedded with a 3D CT-based planning software
enables deep and sharp visual access to diseased or malignant area in a patient’s anatomy that helps in planning a personalized joint replacement surgery and its management. With
the help of the state-of-the-art facility, we are treating with successful results conditions such as Knee Arthritis, Hip Arthritis, Avascular Necrosis of the hip, Joint Preservation Surgeries, Knee Replacement Surgeries, Hip Replacement Surgeries, Pelvic Acetabular Trauma, Traumatic Spine.
Our patients have gone back satisfied and are spreading the good word with their amazing recovery experience. It is acknowledgment of the kind of treatment we offer to alleviate pain of people suffering from joint issues.

Women bear a disproportionate amount of domestic work load, which is not just the mental part. How is this uneven physical burden impacting women’s health?

As homemakers or those pursuing a career outside the home, women have to bear a greater load of domestic chores as well as the added responsibility of organising and keeping the household running. This takes a toll on their physical and mental well-being. They are stressed out and emotionally drained. Women as quite literally bone-tired. And especially during the pandemic lockdown, women have faced the severest brunt and suffered greatly.

What are the causes leading to increased Orthopaedic problems, and your advice to people?

Faulty lifestyle led by most people is the main culprit aggravating orthopaedic related issues. Sedentary lifestyle and intake of junk food or eating food having poor nutritional value contribute to arthritis problems. One should lead an active lifestyle that includes an exercise routine but avoid overdoing them if there is any discomfiture as it could lead to injury or other problems. Consult a doctor if the condition persists. 

How can women take better care of their health? Are supplements a necessity?

Women in India generally don’t prioritize their health and nutrition. They need to include food that builds bone health in their diet such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables and
Vitamin D by exposing themselves briefly to the warmth of the Sun, every day. I therefore recommend them to opt for a holistic health supplement which can take care of their daily
nutritional need. Revital H Woman is a very good option which provides holistic nutrition.

