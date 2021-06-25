Remedies solutions for happy married life: Dr Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage, be it a love marriage or arranged marriage, starts with mutual consent, lots of zeal, enthusiasm, and aspirations for a beautiful love relationship for life to carry the generations ahead. But then why some marriages face issues, and for some to maintain a happy married life becomes the biggest challenge of life. Marriage is a union of two individuals, to begin with, and then come many family, financial, social, and similar factors which decide how the married life will go? So should we let these factors determine the fate of our married life, or can we do something to make all marriages successful and happy love relationship for life? Yes, says Dr Vinay Bajrangi, who said it all depends on how you want to carry your relationship with your spouse – "treat your spouse to complete you than being complacent." He says the first two years are crucial for any marital alliance to lay the foundation for a long and happy married life. And it is not very difficult to understand what to do to build such a foundation for a happy married life? All this is embedded in your horoscope, and if you go a little deep into how astrology works in married life by date of birth, very seldom a married life will have issues. He elaborated on the probable reasons for problems in married life from date of birth and the best solutions that one can follow. Here are the excerpts of our discussions with him.

Married life problems, reasons, and solutions - How do you describe it?

DVB – Marriage means the union of two individuals, and success in married life means how successfully and diligently you carry your relationship. Now, this is a very flat statement, and I am sure all will know whether their married life is a happy or troubled one. We need to understand the probable reasons which can disturb or blossom a married life. It starts with identifying some fundamentals for a happy married life by date of birth and getting a kind of vetting of those fundamentals in your spouse. Once you do it, very seldom will there be issues in married life. That is how astrology works for married life by date of birth.

How does astrology work in Married life by date of birth?

DVB – I do not say let the astrologer decide how would be your married life, but one should know how can astrology help in happy married life using your birth details? There are some fundamentals that can either deform or make a relationship floweret to blossom at its best. You are married or unmarried but just see if your below fundamentals match with your life partner's fundamentals; why would you have issues in married life? And even if one or two of these factors are missing, your compatibility with other fundamentals will help you conquer any problems in married life. A good marriage astrologer can read all such indications for a happy married life from your birth charts. I have been practicing Vedic Astrology since 1991, and I can state with confidence that any case that you would know has married life issues, just talk to them to see the level of compatibility between them on these factors. You will find there can be no other reasons than what I am enumerating below. As a common person, you would also agree that if the two individuals have good scores on these points between them, there cannot be an issue in married life. If these points are missing or have a low score, it will lead to conflict between husband and wife that eventually gets down to their families also: result a troubled married life. Your horoscope by date of birth indicates all this for a happy married life. Now let me tell you what these fundamentals for a happy married life by date of are.

Superiority or Inferiority complex Looking down upon the partner Taunting nature The disparity between values and beliefs. Financial issues Habit of lying Infidelity Cruelty Abusiveness Loss of love and affection. Excessive Interference of In-laws. Love affair. No child Imbalance of sexual appetite Marriage at late age also reduces adaptability & brings stubbornness leading to disparity in a relationship.

These are the main reasons for issues in married life apart from in some stray cases, the matter of inter-caste marriage, social disparity, and absolute alien characteristics in one of the spouse also become issues in married life.

Can we know married life conflicts by/from date of birth?

DVB – You see, astrology has sufficient tools to address issues in married life. Most of the above factors that can cause married life issues are identifiable from a person's horoscope. Yes, each of these factors, including Sexual incompetence and infidelity, is identifiable from a horoscope. Knowing about married life conflicts by/from date of birth is very simple: compare astrology combination of married life in birth chart of two persons and get the reply as to how we can know reasons of married life conflicts from date of birth. I will tell you these astrology combinations for happy married life. We have to evaluate keeping the two horoscopes together and check the following in both the horoscopes:

Seventh house, Seventh house lord, Second house, Second house lord, Fourth house, Fourth house lord, Karaka of the second house, Karaka of the fourth house, Karaka of Seventh house, Navamsa, Trisamsa & Shastiamsa placement of all the above nine factors,

A precise evaluation of the above combinations in the Lagna, Navamsa, TrIsamsa, and Shastiamsa indicate if the husband and wife would have conflicts or harmony in their married life.

The best was to get these factors checked before the marriage. But now, once you are married & have issues in married life, then what to do? I do not recommend resorting only to performing rituals and remedies to save the married life. I prefer reading both the horoscopes, identify strengthens and weaknesses of both. Second, making them appraise as to what particular reason(s) is hampering their married life. Lastly, I see what are the chances to counter-balance these differences. What is the flexibility to reconcile on the differences between the couple? Now the next step after a troubled marriage could be separation. That is where a good astrologer can really act as a counsellor to convince the couple to resolve the married life issues than saying parting the ways. You can read more on how to have a happy married life.

What is the best remedy for happy married life?

As explained in your earlier question, marriage is a matter of pure as to how you respect and carry your relationship. Take your spouse as the person to complete you and do not become complacent or compete. If two vessels can make a noise when together, it is a matter of the relationship between two living beings. Vessels you can separate to stop the noise, but on the contrary, in human relationships, you have to bring them instead still closer. How you do it, identify the pitfalls, and bridge the gaps. As stated earlier, I don't recommend performing only rituals or superficial methods to resolve married life conflict but recommend counselling sessions. By doing this, I can make the couple perceive the life ahead if the troubled married life issues are not sorted out. Astrologers working with counselling skills acting as guardians for the couple will better succeed in retrieving and salvaging married life issues than pushing more towards rituals.

My final Last but not the least advice; Select life partner with an open mind, check relationship compatibility and then marry. Still any issues in the married life, make the couple understand that any issues in married life can affect their career also. I have seen in many cases it works as a stick and carrot theory. In today's time when Career is also becoming the top most priority, including Women, I have succeeded in resolving many troubled married life(s).

This was Dr Vinay Bajrangi – top best astrologer in India, in the series of our regular interviews with him on various aspects of Indian Astrology. You can read about him on vinaybajrangi.com or contact his office on +91 9278555588/9278665588.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine