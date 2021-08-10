Relentless Innovation Is Key To Succeed For Businesses

Technological evolution is constant and increasing. It shapes consumers taste and prompts them to demand ever-higher performance on ever-changing dimensions. Such change requires that organizations innovate unrelentingly. Innovation requires great resources and entrepreneurial attributes. However, the internal culture of an organization is the primary driver for innovation.

The Incumbent organizations that dominate their market often fail to maintain that domination for a long, despite all the advantages they enjoy of market leadership. For example, Sony created the market for Mobile music with the introduction of Walkman, yet Apple's Mobile iPod replaced it. Likewise, Kodak dominated the market for film photography but declined and ultimately went bankrupt as digital photography took off. Likewise, in Blackberry vs Apple Mobile Set, Barnes & Noble was replaced by Amazon. Likewise, Internet Search Engine Market leadership passed from Wandex to AltaVista to Overture to Yahoo to Google now.

Technological advancement and increased productivity mean major changes for careers today as well. The world economy could more than double in size by 2050 due to continued technology-driven product improvements. According to the World Economic Forum report - 2018, nearly 133 million new jobs may be created by 2022, while 75 million jobs are displaced by A.I., automation and robotics.

As already mentioned, for organizations, the ability to get ahead of the competition is one of the most significant reasons to innovate. Successful, innovative businesses are able to keep their operations, services and products relevant to their customers' needs and changing market conditions.

In fact, according to Deloitte, only 12% of the Fortune 500 companies from 1955 are still in business, and half of the S&P 500 companies will be replaced in the next ten years, which is why it's important to be able to quickly respond to external challenges.

In such a fast-changing scenario, it is very important that innovativeness and entrepreneurial attributes are seeded in the young generation to make them understand its importance and need for their success and the success of a nation. The 'National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP) for students and faculty in Higher Educational Institutions will play a crucial role in India to promote Innovations and Entrepreneurship among faculty members and students. This will surely help everyone to have a good understanding of its underlying thought process, its implementation aspects and how the provisions of this policy can help the individuals or group of individuals to come forward with their ideas, discuss, convince, get supported in terms of mentoring, finances and others. This will help create a culture of Innovations and entrepreneurship among the faculty and students who would be helping in building the nation and achieving the goal of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", on which all of us will take pride.

At I.T.S Ghaziabad (www.ug.its.edu.in), NAAC 'A' grade accredited Institute, offers courses that are included in Top 10 B.B.A. and B.C.A. Colleges in Northern India according to India Today MDRA Ranking Survey- 2021, offers B.B.A. and B.C.A. Courses with its core focus and well designed as:

B.B.A.: Candidates much interested in the management field can plan for admission in B.B.A. course with specialization in Financial Markets, Banking & Insurance, Data Analytics, B.I., Digital Marketing etc.

As a career option, it is perfect for candidates looking to start careers in the world of Information Technology; Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud\ Computing and Developing Gaming solutions etc. In today's technological era, especially after Covid-19 , it seems to be a high demand for B.C.A. graduates in the near future.

We understand this and apart from University prescribed curriculum, we also expose our students to Innovations and entrepreneurial skills through various Center of Excellence, including Blockchain Center of Excellence, Huawei Center for A.I. & ML, Mobile Application Development Lab, IoT Lab, Data Science – Big Data using R etc. We at I.T.S Ghaziabad for last about seven years have been conducting various activities and programs in association with DST, Govt. of India and E.D.I. Ahmedabad, including Entrepreneurship Awareness Camps, EDP, TEDP, F.D.P. etc. TheInstitute Innovation Council and Skill Development Cell of the Institute continuously work to provide the students with ample opportunities for the students to interact with Entrepreneurs, Experts and mentors from Financial Institutions, leading business leaders to understand their point of view and broaden their horizons of understanding.

