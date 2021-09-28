Rebuild YOU | Discover Life-Altering High-Performance Coaching Program

What is the biggest yet the most common human fallacy? Is it the power to stifle intellectual detachment or the inability to relax in the luxury of one's emotions? Or is it the absurdness of believing that this human life is ordinary? Well, Mikita believes the latter. She says that the extraordinary capacity of the human mind to change one's reality and transform the world is real and achievable. All we need to do is clear our mental blocks and muster enough courage to follow a vision. We can change our lives with absolution. Read on to know how her High-Performance Coaching is tapping in, finding out, altering these patterns of blockages and gifting you a brand new 'YOU'.

Mikita Desai's Mind Studios is a maverick in leveraging neuro and behavioural sciences that makes a real-life impact on individuals. Her 20+ years of expertise in sensitively dealing with human minds have earned her many acknowledgements and appreciations. She has worked with 9,000+ clients across 13 countries and is known for helping 10,000+ students from 19 schools and colleges to reach their ultimate potential. She has the Midas touch when it comes to changing the reality of any human life.

High-Performance Coaching trains a human mind to strategise, strive and achieve the very best for oneself. It's a series of psychological methods with unique techniques aiming to improve an individual's consistent improvement. It begins with zeroing the 'starting points' - the visions or life ambitions, obtaining a balanced set of skills and working on the emotional interference. These initiators help one hone their skills and improve their performance in a balanced oasis and generate optimum results for themselves. Its frame is based on Mikita's experience in psychology, human behaviour and the training of countless minds.

Around 11 years ago, when they worked with Ranji Trophy Star Mr Bhargav Merai to guide him in achieving the best of his calibre, they knew they were embarking on a life-changing journey for many. In the years to come, they extrapolated the model to business owners and leaders, where their pivot was to not only help them procure their dreams but also ace their family ecosystem, with an effortless equilibrium in life. For instance, when a lady working for a nationalised bank with a team of 54 members under her belt came in for high-performance coaching, she achieved her annual targets within three weeks by putting in only 10% more effort than she usually puts in. She also said that she was able to get this miraculous results with absolute ease while being stress-free.

The model works on 'WHEEL OF LIFE' to balance every aspect of a person's life, be it Relationship, Health, Self-improvement or Finances. It is the answer for anyone who wants to achieve specific goals, attain success and a positive shift in life with peace, joy, glory and contentment. High-Performance Coaching is a tailor-made program designed to yield results for everyone, irrespective of their vision, goals, or approach towards life. They presently have dedicated programs customised for people and groups coming from all walks of life. Once, they coached a housewife to realise her potential, organise her schedule, work on profitable projects, and improve her relations with her in-laws manifold.

High-Performance Coaching is meant for celebrities and ordinary people who desire to change their reality for something greater. They call this HPC program - 'SHIFT', which has been an instrument for many to attract a wonderful life partner, cultivate and maintain a great relationship and excel in every sphere of life. Its special subdivision called 'PREGSHIFT' helps women have a smooth conceiving and even normal, painless delivery. This consequential coaching bestows its practitioners with the ability to make anything happen in their lives, including making money, love, health, vitality, and deep fulfilment. And proved that one doesn't need to be great to begin something but to begin something to be great.