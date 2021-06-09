Raring To Make It Huge As One Of A Kind Fitness Coach Cum Entrepreneur: Imtiyaz Dar

Life takes people from one journey to the other, offering them amazing experiences, which they can put to use and carve a unique niche for themselves in their career and at the same time also grow as an individual.

What choice a person makes in his/her journey can go ahead in defining success or failure for them. However, one youngster who has been making a lot of buzz in the fitness space is Imtiyaz Dar. He says that individuals can also choose to create more opportunities for themselves, which can help them make themselves the best versions in their chosen industries and help them experience success like never before.

Born in 1993, Imtiyaz Dar hails from Narbal, Srinagar, and from the very beginning, if anything, attracted him the most; it was all about health and fitness. However, little did he know then that life would take him on a journey that would help him reach his definition of success as an ace fitness coach who could transform people's lives for the better by taking them nearer their health and fitness goals.

Interestingly, Imtiyaz Dar has also taken people by surprise with his entrepreneurial skills, attitude and wisdom. The 28-year-old youngster from Srinagar has proved his mettle in the world of business with his family business, KASH WOODS, one of the largest Timber manufacturing Joinery mills in the Narbal area.

He confesses that he is in the entrepreneurial world for the last eight years and has learned many great lessons on patience, leadership and resilience, which has also helped him thrive in his passion for fitness.

Getting into the bodybuilding and fitness niche, the young entrepreneur says that though he was aware of how the industry was already saturated, he still chose to listen to what his heart sought. He jumped into it anyway, believing in his vision, working with the genuine intention to positively change lives through the power of right fitness coaching and mentorship.

As an entrepreneur and fitness coach, Imtiyaz Dar has risen to the top and looks unstoppable in his visions to create much more success in both fields. We only wish the best for all his future endeavours.

