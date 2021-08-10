RAMICOS Cosmetics Announces Launch Of New Products And Upcoming Direct-To-Consumer Website

RAMICOS Cosmetics, a Brand-new Startup, announces the launch of a whole new range of products with new formulas that are clean and vegan, freshly packaged products, and provide a whole new experience to its customers. The Startup will be launching its Direct-to-Consumer website in the next two months. The website will offer access to both RAMICOS cosmetics and skincare brands with colour cosmetics for the first time.

"We are excited about the launch of RAMICOS Cosmetics with a formulated range that is really at the forefront of everything. Our Products are completely Vegan, Cruelty-Free, contain SPF, Vitamin E, Hydrating and Nourishing, and no harsh chemicals. I'm so proud to launch RAMICOS Cosmetics with all clean formulas", said Dr Nalli Ramya, CEO/ Founder of RAMICOS cosmetics.

"Innovation is everything. When creating this line, it was so important to me to not only commit to using clean ingredients across the board but also to never sacrifice performance. Our first-to-launch Liquid Lip Kit has 12-hour wear and is extremely comfortable on the lips. All my new formulas are amazing. I'm excited for everyone to try these new products as they are enriched with Rosemary oil and Moringa oil. Moringa Oil is extracted from the seeds of the Moringa Tree that tops the list of most useful things obtained from the tree. Due to its qualities of being light, dry, fluid, and sharp, this oil has the mysterious and unique ability to penetrate the skin and detoxify it", Dr. Nalli Ramya said, outlining the essence and objective of the company's new products.

She further threw light on the importance of the natural ingredients used in the company's products and explained the benefits of Moringa oil.

Extracted from the seeds of the most nutrient-dense tree on the planet, Moringa Oil is a rich source of powerful antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that meets all your skin requirements.

In today's times, when protecting the skin and healing it from the harmful effects of environmental pollution is a big concern for everyone, Moringa Oil is a nature's gift for your skin. It's the most sought-after oil in the beauty industry for its anti-ageing, healing, and beautifying effects.

In Bhava Prakash, the historical textbook of Ayurveda, Moringa Oil is called Sigur (moves like an arrow) for its ability to rapidly and deeply penetrate tissues, even to the depth of the bone marrow for deep cleansing.

Moringa oil's healing and beautifying benefits were documented thousands of years ago.

The Romans and Greeks used this edible oil extracted from the seeds for skin lotions, ointments, and perfumes. In Egypt, Moringa oil was used for protecting the skin against the ravages of sun, sand, and dust during the long travels in the desert. Perhaps this is the reason why people in these countries are admired for their radiant and youthful-looking skin.

Moringa Oil helps in cleansing, nourishing, and nurturing your skin naturally.

RAMICOS is coming up with a collection of six liquid lipsticks and nine shades of bullet lipsticks with innovative plans.

"I am sure our innovative products would meet the consumers' satisfaction", said Dr. Nalli Ramya.

The debut product, the RAMICOS lip Kit, is about to hit the markets this monsoon with its eCommerce site, which is soon to be released. Further enlightening the customers about the company's soon-to-be-launched website, Dr. Nalli Ramya said, "It's a Direct-to-Consumer website where consumers can shop RAMICOS Cosmetics".

When questioned about innovation, the company's CEO maintained silence and ended with a note "wait and watch".

