Raisha-A Sensational Child Artist

Every child is unique in their way, but some are born with extraordinary talent and extreme skills. One such child born with enormous abilities and skills is Baby Raisha Jain, who is no less than a God gift for her parents. Amid a society where a girl child is killed and considered a curse, there are proud parents like Raisha's who consider their daughter as god's blessings.

Raisha Jain is a 4-year-old little girl from Delhi who is a child actor and dancer. At such a young age, she has become a renowned face of the entertainment industry and is famous for her innocent gestures and cute smile, along with her highly virtuoso dancing and acting skills.

She started her career with various YouTube and Instagram music videos soon attracted a large audience, and now she has thousands of followers on Instagram. From there only, she got selected for numerous songs and advertisements and started getting bigger contracts.

Raisha has achieved a lot of accomplishments and achievements such as on the occasion of women's day, she received the 'best young child artist Award' by a prominent celebrity, Puneet Vashisht. But her real fame came after her performance in a well-known Haryanvi hit music video, 'haveli', in which she got the opportunity of working with prominent personalities such as Kriti Varma and Vicky Kajla.

This video made a big hit on YouTube and made Raisha a sensational child actor. She is also honoured to be the brand ambassador of CLIMAX Music Systems. At such a young age, Raisha has been chosen as a child model by various designers to showcase their designs and has also walked the ramp for various fashion brands.

She was recently crowned as the 'Child brand Ambassador' of Wedzilla fashion. In a grand show, ' holistic awards and walk for the cause' organized by Wedzilla fashion magazine in Radisson Blu Hotel Dwarka, New Delhi. All well known Bollywood and TV actor Shahnawaz Khan and Popular Punjabi singer Vicky Singh were invited as the chief guests.

Many dignitaries attended the show. Raisha was also invited as the child celebrity guest in their program called 'comedy nights' organized by Jayan Foundation in association with Mannat and in 'Award Night' where famous Bollywood actor Zahid Ali was celebrity chief guest.

Raisha's success and popularity are the results of her parent's hard work and support for her. Her talents and abilities, along with her supportive parents, are all responsible for her successful life.