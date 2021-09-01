Purujit Singh: The Dreamer Who Dared To Achieve!

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer.”

Initiating a start-up nowadays isn’t a big thing. What makes it exceptional is the courage to push that forward and make that dream a reality. With these inspirational words, let me introduce you, Mr Purujit Singh.

Some call him a dreamer, Some call him a visionary, and we believe in them too. Mr Purujit Singh is one of the best youth entrepreneurs in India. He’s also a mentor, a guide and a source of inspiration to thousands of youth as he has provided them with a platform to showcase their talents and skills in their respective segment. Along with this, Mr Purujit is the esteemed owner of very renowned event management and advertising company ‘Big Projects’.

Big Projects is surely creating a sensational buzz in the industry. The organisation is giving exposure to many young enthusiasts as well as famed talents of India. Relying on just one project is not a way of such brilliant minds. The same goes with our entrepreneur Purujit, and he is the proud owner of the prestigious International Film Making Institute that is located in the city of Nawab’s- Lucknow.

The list doesn’t end here. He’s soon going to announce the date of Model of the year Season 4 with Bollywood celebrity & will be Collaborating with his partners for the event Bhawneet Singh & Nitin Sharma. He is also geared up to release his authentic commercial music video, which will be produced through Bhawneet Singh under the name BS Productions featuring Karthik Sharma, Deep Sachar, and Dimple Rai. The lyrics are written by sensational rapper Kabira.

Now, let us put some light on his achievements.

Mr Purujit was recently awarded the title ‘Youngest Entrepreneur 2020’ by Sea Lord Entertainment-E24, Youngest Event Organizer 2019 by Rannvijay Singh and Young Event Organizer 2020 by Prince Narula. Nevertheless, he has over 200 accolades to his credit.

Isn’t the numbers, Astonishing? Well, wait! Recently, He’s also been praised by a well-known stand-up comedian, Raju Srivastava, Roadies fame “Prince Narula, Aahna Sharma, Arushi Handa”, Arina Dey, Parul Chauhan and OTT series actor Arham Abbasi.

Purujit always believed that if there’s bold courage in your heart, no one can stop you from achieving milestones. With this aspiration, he’s set an example to develop himself and uplift others too. If you’re searching for your destiny in particular, then do get in touch with him now!

