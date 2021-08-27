Puppies Network Upcoming Doge, Invest Now Or Cry

NFTs are in rage right now. From sports memorabilia to antique artworks, there is a scope of NFTs everywhere. Not only do they increase the reach of their presence outside their physical limitations, but they also ensure the preservation of the original artefact. Moreover, NFTs aren’t all for memorable moments but can be as simple as promoting animals in the community. This is what the Puppies Network aims to do.

Puppy Token is a decentralized ERC-21 based token attached to the puppy lovers of the world. Users can buy/sell art pieces of puppies related to 50 breeds at their marketplace.

The NFT is first in line for the crypto token as multiple puppy NFTs allow you to receive bonus hybrid NFTs.

Users can also use puppy tokens in participating in an airdrop. This comes as a gesture for all the puppies around the world. Moreover, Puppies network is a project with great security, transparency, anonymity, fast payment methods, less transaction fee, and global membership formation.

Puppies’ NFT Marketplace allows buying and selling the NFTs, which will remain a matter of interest for the token holders. It will also render substantial financial benefits for our trusted partners.

On keeping two NFTs of different breeds, the holder receives a hybrid NFT belonging to those two other breeds.

Why choose Puppy token?

A project for the love of puppies in the community aims to create a puppy lovers’ community. The puppies NFTs will always remain the central part of the network.

The project aims to create a sense of belonging for the puppies – The project aims to show a sense of belonging for the puppies. They also want to create a platform for puppy lovers to help puppies in whatever way possible through dog shelters.

They’ll launch Puppy NFT Showrooms and Exhibitions – The project will introduce and establish digital showrooms for NFTs of puppies. They’ll also arrange special exhibitions. The exhibitions will be virtual, creating a specific interest for NFTs of puppies.

Puppy Gaming through Puppy tokens – The project will also launch puppy gaming, improving Puppy’s life standard from the monetization of games.

Funding Donations for Puppy tokens – Every token has a certain percentage of donations for the sheds of dogs. This is to protect the livelihood and improve the survival of dogs in the world.

Staking advantages – Every user who stakes their coins in the network receives passive tokens through the puppy token.

They are providing users with a multi-layered multiple-use cases NFT marketplace specifically for puppies. With the market spanning 50 breeds, excluding hybrid ones, the network wants to shower users with live gifts, staking rewards, digital showrooms and clubbing people together for the love of dogs.

They want to create a community that will earn rewards from providing their finances to the network and do for a good cause of supporting dogs with their philanthropic aspects.

