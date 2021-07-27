Public Figure Chandni Speaks About Her Daily Routine For A Fit Lifestyle

“Influencers – they’re the best thing since sliced bread. But forget bread; they’re selling like hotcakes. They’re creating huge returns, and they’re only set to keep growing.”

Social media is the buzz of the present age. People across the globe are captivated by it. The best thing about it is that it has given name and fame to such talents that have the power to leave impressions on people’s heads. These social media influencers not only spread awareness but help small-scale businesses too. A Texan social media influencer named Chandni is doing the same thing. She has taken up the responsibility of enhancing the businesses of small brands.

Brand promotion using celebrity endorsements is an age-old marketing technique. The latest term added to brand promotion is influencer marketing. This means when a social media influencer promotes a product or service on their channel or account. For instance, social media mogul Kylie Jenner is often seen unboxing some gift packages on her Instagram stories. She has 250 million followers, and when she publishes or unboxes something, the product or services gain maximum popularity. All brands are presently picking social media influencers rather than anyone else. The fan following of these celebrities could bring a huge fortune to the brand.

Walking on the same footstep are the small businesses and brands. They are also looking for people to promote them. Chandni, a social media influencer, is presently getting great attention from brands and small businesses. The work she has been doing as an influencer is phenomenal. On a personal front, she is a mother of two and belongs from India. Her journey in Dallas, Texas, has been quite challenging. Chandni is a strong-headed personality. She started interacting on social media after having her second child. Her journey from a college student to a social media sensation is truly inspiring.

The influencer marketing that started a few years back has shown incredible results. Many small businesses took the help of social media influencers and the platform to promote their product or services and are presently dealing in millions. The result of influencer marketing is so impactful that the celebrities have started participating.

Recently, the lockdown brought a halt to the world. But then, it was the influencers on social media platforms that kept us entertained. The bandwagon also spread awareness regarding improving immunity and later social distancing. As a result, their fans and followers tend to take their favourite influencers’ advice very seriously. She’s one of the Top influencers in Dallas.

Chandni took the responsibility of keeping the followers fit. She shared her FAT mantra on all her social media channels. With FAT, she means becoming fearless, achiever, and trendsetter. Similarly, she takes part in other charitable work to inspire her fandom. Chandni is very hard-working and creative. The content she brings up is unique. The small businesses that contacted Chandni in the past had a pleasant experience. The response after her promotion for the brand has been way above than anticipated.

Undeniably, the response after social media is in abundance. The same increase into ten folds when an influencer adds her portion. The future of brand promotion, big or small, will be on the shoulders of online platforms. The small business owners have discovered their path that would help them expand. The coming period might bring huge updates to the platform, but the marketplace will remain intact. Influencers and small businesses will have various opportunities to work. People like Chandni are doing a meticulous job, especially for small businesses, as they don’t get much exposure.

