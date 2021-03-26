PS Patel Digitises Education For The Underprivileged

A first-generation entrepreneur, Mr Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel, extends his support to make education accessible to all. Through 141 sustainable development skills, more than 25,000 minutes of high-quality courses are available for young students to become equipped with practical skills. In terms of making the future for underprivileged youth brighter, Mr Patel stresses on the need for making a wide variety of digital resources available and accessible for the learning requirements of students across the country.

The courses provided by the company includes Microsoft Office, C programming, java programming, AutoCAD, English-learning modules, animation, mobile programming, security, working online, operating system guides, database, useful computer skills, online services, business skills that are available in 3 languages --- English, Hindi and Gujarati.

With an experience of more than 35 years in the construction industry, Mr Patel has successfully led to the establishment of PSP Projects Ltd. It is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India.

PSP Projects with the help of United First has set a dream of embracing a large number of oppressed children and youth to make their future more brilliant by making them and their families self-subordinate with the best quality digital education.

PS Patel has taken a much-needed step towards the digitisation of education in the country. These skills which seem to be the harbinger of change for the post-pandemic world would help children become successful in their lives.

Newer methods of teaching and innovating ways to make education accessible to children and youth, especially the underprivileged, have become the need of the hour. Entrepreneurs, innovators and non-profit organizations have been quick to respond and strive to provide equitable access to education across social and economic strata in the country.

They have planned to come up with a foundation to increase their reach. In the long run, they are also willing to bring change in the economy with their idea of sustainable development skills.

