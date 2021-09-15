Producer Sourabh Dwivedi’s Latest Punjabi Song, Car Shookdi Breaks All The Records Within Months Of Release

The entire nation is humming the song Car Shookdi. The song has recently crossed 1 Million views worldwide on YouTube, and the views are still counting. The reason behind the success of this record-breaking song is none other than Sourabh Dwivedi, the renowned producer who is also known as Sabby Dwivedi.

The song features Lucky Singh Durgapuria on vocals and Robb Singh’s music, who has also directed the video, adding more stars in making the song a hit. The lyrics have been penned down by Maninder Naushehra. The female lead is Kashish Rai.

Talking about the man in the spotlight, producer Sourabh Dwivedi aka Sabby, is a name that needs no introduction. Undoubtedly, when so many good ingredients are added, then the popularity of a song is definite. All the artists involved in the Car Shookdi song have equal talent in their respective professions. Collaborating, they left the audience spell-bound.

The song has been presented by 24 Krystal Music Labels with the blessings of legendary Punjabi singer Jazzy B. The song Car Shookdi garnered views and likes in bulk from the audience worldwide, just within few months of its release.

It’s surreal and commendable to think of what the producer Sourabh Dwivedi has achieved. Other artists working in the entertainment industry don’t usually have a history of successfully and comfortably transcending their cachet to a global platform.

The secret behind Sabby’s success is his enthusiasm and passion, which led him to accomplish his dreams. His advice for all the upcoming producers or any other artist is to follow your passion wholeheartedly.

Moreover, Sabby gives importance to constructive feedback from the audience and seniors because it helps in your improvement. He also advises never to lose hope and be cool enough to accept negative feedback.

Sourabh Dwivedi stresses not only hard work but also smart work. According to him, coming up with a new and innovative idea is not important. Rather than how you execute, it is what matters.

Let’s hope that the new song receives more and more love and appreciation from the audience