Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Producer Sourabh Dwivedi’s Latest Punjabi Song, Car Shookdi Breaks All The Records Within Months Of Release

Producer Sourabh Dwivedi’s Latest Punjabi Song, Car Shookdi Breaks All The Records Within Months Of Release

The song features Lucky Singh Durgapuria on vocals and Robb Singh’s music, who has also directed the video, adding more stars in making the song a hit. The lyrics have been penned down by Maninder Naushehra. The female lead is Kashish Rai.

Producer Sourabh Dwivedi’s Latest Punjabi Song, Car Shookdi Breaks All The Records Within Months Of Release
Producer Sourabh Dwivedi

Trending

Producer Sourabh Dwivedi’s Latest Punjabi Song, Car Shookdi Breaks All The Records Within Months Of Release
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T15:28:38+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 3:28 pm

The entire nation is humming the song Car Shookdi. The song has recently crossed 1 Million views worldwide on YouTube, and the views are still counting. The reason behind the success of this record-breaking song is none other than Sourabh Dwivedi, the renowned producer who is also known as Sabby Dwivedi.

 The song features Lucky Singh Durgapuria on vocals and Robb Singh’s music, who has also directed the video, adding more stars in making the song a hit. The lyrics have been penned down by Maninder Naushehra. The female lead is Kashish Rai.

Talking about the man in the spotlight, producer Sourabh Dwivedi aka Sabby, is a name that needs no introduction. Undoubtedly, when so many good ingredients are added, then the popularity of a song is definite. All the artists involved in the Car Shookdi song have equal talent in their respective professions.  Collaborating, they left the audience spell-bound.

 The song has been presented by 24 Krystal Music Labels with the blessings of legendary Punjabi singer Jazzy B.  The song Car Shookdi garnered views and likes in bulk from the audience worldwide, just within few months of its release.

It’s surreal and commendable to think of what the producer Sourabh Dwivedi has achieved. Other artists working in the entertainment industry don’t usually have a history of successfully and comfortably transcending their cachet to a global platform.

The secret behind Sabby’s success is his enthusiasm and passion, which led him to accomplish his dreams. His advice for all the upcoming producers or any other artist is to follow your passion wholeheartedly.

 Moreover, Sabby gives importance to constructive feedback from the audience and seniors because it helps in your improvement. He also advises never to lose hope and be cool enough to accept negative feedback.

Sourabh Dwivedi stresses not only hard work but also smart work. According to him, coming up with a new and innovative idea is not important. Rather than how you execute, it is what matters.

Let’s hope that the new song receives more and more love and appreciation from the audience

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Decrease Of Overall 4% In The Number Of Students Wanting To Go Abroad: IC3 2021 Student Quest Survey Report

Decrease Of Overall 4% In The Number Of Students Wanting To Go Abroad: IC3 2021 Student Quest Survey Report

Medical Dialogues- Adding Digital Flavour To Pharma Marketing

‘Those Who Dare To Imagine The Impossible Are The Ones Who Break All The Human Limitations.’

Reason For Fans To Rejoice As Actor Armaan Malik Bags A Role In A Web Series Titled 'A Murder Mystery.'

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Philanthropist Harmanpreet Sehgal Says, 'You don't need a backup if you are determined'

Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Dharmendra Rajpoot Roots Out The True Intentions Of Some Christian Missionaries

Dharmendra Rajpoot Roots Out The True Intentions Of Some Christian Missionaries

Between Discovery And Collaboration, ‘IamHere’ Bridges The Gap Between The Digital And Physical World

Between Discovery And Collaboration, ‘IamHere’ Bridges The Gap Between The Digital And Physical World

Meet Khan Sultan, Taking Over The Field Of Music As A True-Blue Musician And Singer

Meet Khan Sultan, Taking Over The Field Of Music As A True-Blue Musician And Singer

Entrepreneur Kyle Chasse Talks About His Success & Efforts To Make A Global Change

Entrepreneur Kyle Chasse Talks About His Success & Efforts To Make A Global Change

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

Advertisement