Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

Mr. Oshan Raj says being a producer means putting their trust, hard-earned wealth and hope for the best when they back a particular story or piece of work.

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

Trending

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T14:52:38+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 2:52 pm

The question, what is a Producer? It is not easy to answer; primarily, because the term ‘ producer’ is rather vague and confusing and covers a particularly wide range of roles. An enthusiastic producer, Mr. Oshan Raj, states that they are responsible for providing the necessary infrastructure, resources, and logistics that allow the people involved only with the creative process to do their creative thing. He further says that the producers are the indispensable executers who handle money, schedules, contracts, personnel, and many other less glamorous tasks essential to making the production happen.

Mr. Oshan Raj says being a producer means putting their trust, hard-earned wealth and hope for the best when they back a particular story or piece of work. He is one of the best producers in the world of the entertainment industry. He started his career at the age of 18. At a very young age, he chooses such a risky career option which is very offbeat. It’s a risky job, and not everyone is aware of it. Because being a producer, everyone depends on his shoulders. He didn’t have any choice to take his footsteps back from his responsibilities. In 2012, Oshan Raj began his high-tech production house “GORDON ENTERTAINMENT “.

Whenever asked from him what are the key factors a producer should have in itself. He always comes up with an amazing revert. He says a producer must first be financially strong. Someone motivated to get things done, someone who possesses multimedia skills. He must be organised, flexible, diplomatic in negotiations and most important, energetic, as we can see all these qualities in Mr. Oshan Raj. He has also worked with many popular Punjabi singers. After a little survey, we realised that he had released more than 60 songs as a project manager and nearly 21 songs as a producer. 

We can say Mr. Oshan Raj showed the world that nothing is impossible to achieve if a person takes risks in life and believes in hard work.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents

EdTech Startup EdSarrthi Helps Repeaters To Bridge Knowledge To Crack Competitive Examinations

Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement