The question, what is a Producer? It is not easy to answer; primarily, because the term ‘ producer’ is rather vague and confusing and covers a particularly wide range of roles. An enthusiastic producer, Mr. Oshan Raj, states that they are responsible for providing the necessary infrastructure, resources, and logistics that allow the people involved only with the creative process to do their creative thing. He further says that the producers are the indispensable executers who handle money, schedules, contracts, personnel, and many other less glamorous tasks essential to making the production happen.

Mr. Oshan Raj says being a producer means putting their trust, hard-earned wealth and hope for the best when they back a particular story or piece of work. He is one of the best producers in the world of the entertainment industry. He started his career at the age of 18. At a very young age, he chooses such a risky career option which is very offbeat. It’s a risky job, and not everyone is aware of it. Because being a producer, everyone depends on his shoulders. He didn’t have any choice to take his footsteps back from his responsibilities. In 2012, Oshan Raj began his high-tech production house “GORDON ENTERTAINMENT “.

Whenever asked from him what are the key factors a producer should have in itself. He always comes up with an amazing revert. He says a producer must first be financially strong. Someone motivated to get things done, someone who possesses multimedia skills. He must be organised, flexible, diplomatic in negotiations and most important, energetic, as we can see all these qualities in Mr. Oshan Raj. He has also worked with many popular Punjabi singers. After a little survey, we realised that he had released more than 60 songs as a project manager and nearly 21 songs as a producer.

We can say Mr. Oshan Raj showed the world that nothing is impossible to achieve if a person takes risks in life and believes in hard work.