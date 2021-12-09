Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

Chanda Patel made various music albums, short films under her Banner Blue Diamond Production house. Recently, she finished shooting her next movie, "I'm Not PornStar Nazar Sambhal Ke", which is under post-production.

2021-12-09T18:46:31+05:30

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 6:46 pm

Bollywood Producer Chairman and Head of Blue Diamond Production house Chanda Patel, who is very close to her father, dedicated her 'Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award for being 'corona warriors'' awards to her father, Bindeshwari Thakur. Recently Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated Bollywood film producer Chanda Patel with Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award for being 'corona warriors'. Patel has done outstanding work during the COVID-19 period. She has distributed food, Saal and provided shelter to thousands of people.

Chanda Patel shared a picture holding the trophy in her Father Hand. She wrote, "Whatever I'm today just because of my father. He is a true inspiration and my mentor".
Chanda Patel made various music albums, short films under her Banner Blue Diamond Production house. Recently, she finished shooting her next movie, "I'm Not PornStar Nazar Sambhal Ke", which is under post-production. It's you who made it possible for me to come this far. Be who I am today as a person and a professional. And a human being", She Said.

 

