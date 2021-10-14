Priya Paramita Paul Talks About Her Three Life-Changing Journeys

Women are often underestimated for the work they do. For years, we have witnessed a society dominated by men. However, things have radically changed where women have proved their mettle and are at par with their male counterparts. Defying all odds that life had to throw, Priya Paramita Paul is a woman with diversified skills. From her experience in the corporate sector to playing the role of a life coach, Priya overcame life’s adversities with finesse. Paul’s only ideology in life is, “Never give up, never give in and never quit.”

In her rollercoaster life journey, Priya has essayed different responsibilities, including a business analyst, influencer and model. One thing that has remained constant during these years is her curiosity about learning new things and maintaining a balance between them. Having completed her engineering from Bangalore, Priya tied the knot after four years of relationship. Unfortunately, her marriage broke within a year, leaving her shattered.

A courageous woman that she is, Priya calls experiences the best teacher in her life. As much as she prospered in her corporate life, it was her personal life that made her sustain through the toughest times. Being a rock-solid personality, she has brought a positive impact on the lives of many people. Through her life coaching sessions and a holistic approach, Priya Paul has made people stronger on physical, mental, emotional and social levels.

If this was not enough, Priya Paramita Paul went on to add another feather in her cap. She participated in various beauty pageants and made her place in the top 20 finalists of Mrs. India World 2020-2021. As of now, she is eyeing to make her debut as a model on an international level. With her origin from Assam, Priya is eventually walking towards her dream of representing herself on the global stage. Embracing three different roles of a corporate employee, life coach, and model is something that she feels proud of. “Tough times made me tougher, and I believe these roles have given me a better perspective about life. I feel that life has a lot to offer if you work hard towards your goals”, said Priya.

Furthermore, she was asked about the similarities and challenges she underwent during these three life journeys. To this, Priya revealed, “Every phase of life has demanded a newer version of me. It has put me out of my comfort zone and has given me the strength to overcome various complexities of life.” Throwing light on similarities, Priya explained that her journeys had taught her to be calm and not take any action in haste. “Life is all about sailing in the ocean of turbulences. We can achieve fruitful rewards only if we think it rationally”, she added. To maintain a perfect balance in life, Priya Paramita Paul has made meditation a part of her life that keeps her sane across all levels.