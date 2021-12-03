Prerona Das Roy Is Promoting The Art Of Bengal Muslin Weaving Through

The art of spinning and weaving by hand has always been an extraordinary skill to humans. Over the years, this art has been modernized, but the art of handwork remains the same - exclusive and exquisite. One of those exquisite skills refers to the art of making a Muslin.

This muslin is one of the finest and lightest handmade fabrics in the world from the Mughal Era and has excellent workmanship of the undivided Bengal people (before partition). This skill is still alive in the hands of very few experts who are common men but are the no younger generation, and that's why this art of making will soon be in the pages of history if not revived.

In this field, lots of experts, researchers, revivalists are working, but the real scenario seems more difficult after the cCovid-19 situation for everyone because the demand for handloom is falling. 22-year-old Prerona Das Roy took a very small initiative from Kolkata. As a girl fascinated by the clothing industry, she started promoting Bengal Muslin and the art of making Bengal Muslin through her parent's help. Since childhood, she has seen her mother doing HandSpinning, which made her realize the value of handwork.

"In handloom Hand Spinning plays an important role for sustainable lifestyle without which the heritage fabric like muslin cannot be made with the use of machines. Thus, one needs to appreciate and respect the value of this cloth and the people behind who are making such products. My work shows the 'behind the scenes' through digital and promotes this cloth in various ways, be it marketing or digitalization or physical sale, etc. She also says, "Jaise boond boond se Sagar Banta hain' similarly smallest of the smallest contribution can make a big change, and that's how I exist here."

Prerona Das Roy, a college pass-out, has taken her first step in the clothing industry while exploring her passion – Travelling, every corner of the country. She claims that from her one year of experience travelling, she understands that art is everywhere, even from the curve of a tomb to the arch of a church or on the bell of a temple from south to north to east to west; India is full of art, culture and knowledge, so even if one picks one of them can passionately grow it well. And she is into Bengal Muslin, a heritage fabric, trying to market it and spread its value amongst people.

Prerona Das Roy's clothing brand "Label Prerona" is a venture promoting Bengal Muslin and creates a channel to reach the makers for buyers. A transparent relationship amongst all the stakeholders is being created by her clothing brand "Label Prerona". Prerona Das Roy gives full credit to her mother, Rubi Rakshit, Hand Spinning activist who is her inspiration, and that's how the name of the brand comes from. She always supports her in work.

After travelling almost half of India, she feels that through digitalization, a lot of change in this modern time can happen, which will break the distance between the buyer and seller, which is the USP of the brand 'Label Prerona'. The promotion of Bengal Muslin and its makers are transparently available on her website www.labelprerona.in. She is also interested in different weaving from different parts of India and artisanal products to support a sustainable chain. 'Sustainability is the future, says Prerona Das Roy.