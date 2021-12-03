Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Prerona Das Roy Is Promoting The Art Of Bengal Muslin Weaving Through "Label Prerona"

Prerona Das Roy's clothing brand "Label Prerona" is a venture promoting Bengal Muslin and creates a channel to reach the makers for buyers.

Prerona Das Roy Is Promoting The Art Of Bengal Muslin Weaving Through
Label Prerona

Trending

Prerona Das Roy Is Promoting The Art Of Bengal Muslin Weaving Through "Label Prerona"
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T19:46:07+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:46 pm

The art of spinning and weaving by hand has always been an extraordinary skill to humans. Over the years, this art has been modernized, but the art of handwork remains the same - exclusive and exquisite. One of those exquisite skills refers to the art of making a Muslin.

This muslin is one of the finest and lightest handmade fabrics in the world from the Mughal Era and has excellent workmanship of the undivided Bengal people (before partition). This skill is still alive in the hands of very few experts who are common men but are the no younger generation, and that's why this art of making will soon be in the pages of history if not revived.

In this field, lots of experts, researchers, revivalists are working, but the real scenario seems more difficult after the cCovid-19 situation for everyone because the demand for handloom is falling. 22-year-old Prerona Das Roy took a very small initiative from Kolkata. As a girl fascinated by the clothing industry, she started promoting Bengal Muslin and the art of making Bengal Muslin through her parent's help. Since childhood, she has seen her mother doing HandSpinning, which made her realize the value of handwork.

"In handloom Hand Spinning plays an important role for sustainable lifestyle without which the heritage fabric like muslin cannot be made with the use of machines. Thus, one needs to appreciate and respect the value of this cloth and the people behind who are making such products. My work shows the 'behind the scenes' through digital and promotes this cloth in various ways, be it marketing or digitalization or physical sale, etc. She also says, "Jaise boond boond se Sagar Banta hain' similarly smallest of the smallest contribution can make a big change, and that's how I exist here."

Prerona Das Roy, a college pass-out, has taken her first step in the clothing industry while exploring her passion – Travelling, every corner of the country. She claims that from her one year of experience travelling, she understands that art is everywhere, even from the curve of a tomb to the arch of a church or on the bell of a temple from south to north to east to west; India is full of art, culture and knowledge, so even if one picks one of them can passionately grow it well. And she is into Bengal Muslin, a heritage fabric, trying to market it and spread its value amongst people.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Prerona Das Roy's clothing brand "Label Prerona" is a venture promoting Bengal Muslin and creates a channel to reach the makers for buyers. A transparent relationship amongst all the stakeholders is being created by her clothing brand "Label Prerona". Prerona Das Roy gives full credit to her mother, Rubi Rakshit, Hand Spinning activist who is her inspiration, and that's how the name of the brand comes from. She always supports her in work.

After travelling almost half of India, she feels that through digitalization, a lot of change in this modern time can happen, which will break the distance between the buyer and seller, which is the USP of the brand 'Label Prerona'. The promotion of Bengal Muslin and its makers are transparently available on her website www.labelprerona.in. She is also interested in different weaving from different parts of India and artisanal products to support a sustainable chain. 'Sustainability is the future, says Prerona Das Roy.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Kamal Cheema - A Name Which Is Gaining Recognition For Her Acting, Modelling And Writing Skills

Kamal Cheema - A Name Which Is Gaining Recognition For Her Acting, Modelling And Writing Skills

Maharashtra Dazzles, Attracts MoUs Worth USD 2 Bn In The Dubai Expo

Dhadak Kamgar Union's Abhijeet Rane to Wage War Against Credit Card, Loan-Interest Extortionists

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Real World Applications Will Shape India's Drone Ecosystem – SKYLARK DRONES

Astrology And Spirituality A Milestone To Success Shivam Angurala

Aakash Yadav – A Man Of Multi-Trades In A Metaverse Of Blockchains.

Priya Kapur’s Ethical Brand, The Glocal Trunk Presents A Brilliant Bond Between Glamour & Conscience

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Akash Singh Lallu, A Social Activist And People's Leader

Akash Singh Lallu, A Social Activist And People's Leader

Mati: An Indian Fashion Brand Producing Designs True To Its Soil

Mati: An Indian Fashion Brand Producing Designs True To Its Soil

Karza Technologies Delivers State-Of-The-Art Intelligence Solutions To BFSI

Karza Technologies Delivers State-Of-The-Art Intelligence Solutions To BFSI

Avani Sheth: A Well-Known Event Planner, Actress And Fashion Designer From Anand Gujarat.

Avani Sheth: A Well-Known Event Planner, Actress And Fashion Designer From Anand Gujarat.

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

Koushik Paul / India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal in Bhubaneswar.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement