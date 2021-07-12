Post-Pandemic Real Estate: Shalimar Corp Ltd Addresses 2021 Property Trends

If one were to ask a Real Estate agent or developer about growth prospects in the industry in 2019, they would be met with sheer optimism and incredible enthusiasm. The industry - not just in India but all over the World - looked bullish, with general prosperity continuously on the rise. It was then that lightning struck in the form of a Global Pandemic - Covid 19 swept through the entire Planet, decimating industries and global commerce for over a year, and it continues its juggernaut with newer variants appearing every day. However, dawn has broken through these bleak times, and the gumption of the human spirit is shining through to pull the World economy out of this nadir now.

We reached out to Senior Director, Shalimar Corp Ltd, Mr Khalid Masood. He said, "What we're witnessing is a monumental paradigm shift in every single aspect of human civilization, perhaps the most ubiquitous & significant one since the Industrial Revolution. The very idea of the workplace has changed dramatically. The notion of the entire workforce working from home for almost a year was unthinkable even in 2019, and yet, it is an irrefutable reality of today's World. The Indian Real Estate industry is no stranger to this new reality, and this test of its adaptability & resilience shall be the defining factor of this $120 Billion behemoth for decades to come."

There's way more than a little truth to the veteran property maverick's words. Home buying patterns are already changing. People are no longer gravitating exclusively towards IT/ITeS hubs in metros, given the altered dynamics of the workplace. Proximity to the workplace is no longer the sole deciding factor for the young technocrats buying their dream homes. They can make choices more inclined towards comfort, healthy lifestyles, holistic environs & nurturing spaces for their kids. It is a testament to the foresight of Shalimar's policy-makers, who have always emphasized creating such residential spaces even in the bustling & rapidly developing urban centres such as Lucknow, and it looks like this may pay dividends very soon.

A drop in Purchasing Power was inevitable owing to the impact of the Pandemic & subsequent lockdowns. The economy's growth shrunk drastically in the early days of Covid-19, which reduced the flow of currency into the markets. While the Markets are steadily regaining their footing and returning to pre-Covid states as we write this, a general reticence has been observed in the average buyer all over the country. However, this does not mean that investment into Real Estate stalled completely at any juncture during the worst throes of the Pandemic. Ever since the Unlock process began, interest in Real Estate investment has piqued exponentially. It shall be back on track to grow at rates on par with or even considerably higher than ever before.

Mr Khalid Masood, however, is no stranger to the highs and lows of Indian Real Estate, having seen everything from Economic liberalization in 1991 to the 2008 Global financial crisis. "The need for premium affordable housing that caters to the rising Middle Class of young Urban India has never been higher than this period of reconstructing the economy. With projects such as Manna Extension being launched in October 2020, bang in the middle of the crisis,

Shalimar Corp Ltd has demonstrated its resolve to help build Lucknow 2.0 suitable for Bharat 2.0 of the 2020s. Meanwhile, possessions to residents were carried throughout 2020 for Mannat Township, redefining premium affordable housing in Lucknow", he said, with the twinkle of hope and determination in his eyes. It is worth noting that Belvedere Court 3, synonymous with luxurious living, was launched in July 2020, closely followed by Valencia County - exclusive premium villas at the illustrious One World™ township - were also launched in February 2021.

Sales & Decision Making aren't the only activities affected or altered by the Pandemic. The very processes of site visits & property tours have changed, some would say for the better. The crises in everything ranging from Employee & Labour Management to construction activities and activities such as site visits persisted throughout the past year. In an industry so intent on meeting commitments, these tribulations may have eased and even facilitated the early advent of state-of-the-art technologies & practices in the industry sometimes accused of being resistant to change. This evolution could have boasted of no better flagbearer than Mr Kunal Seth, Director, Shalimar Corp Limited, the young rising star of Indian Real Estate.

"Change is the only constant in this Universe, and here at Shalimar, we've made a tryst with destiny to evolve continuously and pave the way for the entirety of India Inc to join the bandwagon of modern IT. From Virtual Reality experiences that completely revolutionize Home Buying experiences to Design & Architecture developed in Augmented Reality & Holographic environments, we're setting milestones which may guide the growth of the industry for decades to come." A man renowned for his efficiency and vision, Mr Seth never shies away from taking courageous strides in how his teams operate. He goes on to add, "Ambitious projects such as the mammoth 217 Acre Mega Township One World along the Amar Shaheed Path in

Lucknow is not built without employing some of the most groundbreaking technologies ever witnessed in our corner of the World. While we're at it, we're going to take the extra step further and introduce even more awe-inspiring feats of Science & Engineering."

Mr Seth is attempting to rebuild Indian Real Estate with guidance from Directors Mr Abdullah Masood & Mrs Leena Seth. Mrs Seth spearheads Landscape Design for Shalimar's behemoth projects, bridging the space between landscape architecture and garden design. Mr Abdullah Masood leads the team and has a peculiar unifying effect on the entire organization with his jovial and outgoing nature. With Industrial giants such as Shalimar Corp Limited at the forefront of the fray into an uncertain future, it is safe to say that the helm of Indian Real Estate is in safe & steady hands. The fruit of this toil remains to be seen, yet its blossoms have already started to perfume the air of a brighter tomorrow.

