Popular Punjabi Music Producer Sandy Joia Has An Encouraging Advice To Aspiring Artists!

Sandy Joia, aka Surinderpal Singh, has made a name for himself in the Punjabi music industry with his Outlaw Records. The production house has helped several young and amazing artists from Punjabi to achieve their singing goals. Sandy was born and raised in a Sikh family in Ludhiana and loved listening to music always. His parents were supportive of his creative dreams, which encouraged him to support the dreams of other people.

Music Producer Sandy Joia has presented some gems in the Punjabi Music Industry like Minda, Ekam Sudhar, Veer Sandhu and Vikram Gill. He has tremendous regard for great talent and believes the world should see their astounding abilities. Thus, he never passes on an opportunity to team up with new specialists. He additionally worked together with notable craftsmen like Varinder Brar, Navaan Sandhu, and Roop Bhullar. A portion of his hit numbers are Black-life, Thik-Thak, Kyu Nahi Dekhda, Muuchh, and that's just the beginning.

With countless such hits under his Outlaw Records and his expertise to have an eye for great ability, Sandy Joia is advancing as a music maker. Aside from being a music producer, Sandy is additionally a philanthropist and humanitarian. He frequently donates and fund-raises for different social causes and noble causes.

In a statement, the music producer shared an encouraging message to all those who wish to become successful like him. Sandy says, "Today, I am at this stage because I believed in my dreams. I wanted to change my life and help others too. My good motives kept my focus on my aspirations and made Outlaw Records a hit. I want budding artists also to do the same. Focus on your goals, believe in yourself and remove any negativity and distraction in life. Embrace failures and make way for success by improving every day."