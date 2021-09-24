Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Popular Punjabi Music Producer Sandy Joia Has An Encouraging Advice To Aspiring Artists!

Music Producer Sandy Joia has presented some gems in the Punjabi Music Industry like Minda, Ekam Sudhar, Veer Sandhu and Vikram Gill.

Popular Punjabi Music Producer Sandy Joia Has An Encouraging Advice To Aspiring Artists!

Trending

Popular Punjabi Music Producer Sandy Joia Has An Encouraging Advice To Aspiring Artists!
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T19:31:11+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 7:31 pm

Sandy Joia, aka Surinderpal Singh, has made a name for himself in the Punjabi music industry with his Outlaw Records. The production house has helped several young and amazing artists from Punjabi to achieve their singing goals. Sandy was born and raised in a Sikh family in Ludhiana and loved listening to music always. His parents were supportive of his creative dreams, which encouraged him to support the dreams of other people.

Music Producer Sandy Joia has presented some gems in the Punjabi Music Industry like Minda, Ekam Sudhar, Veer Sandhu and Vikram Gill. He has tremendous regard for great talent and believes the world should see their astounding abilities. Thus, he never passes on an opportunity to team up with new specialists. He additionally worked together with notable craftsmen like Varinder Brar, Navaan Sandhu, and Roop Bhullar. A portion of his hit numbers are Black-life, Thik-Thak, Kyu Nahi Dekhda, Muuchh, and that's just the beginning.

With countless such hits under his Outlaw Records and his expertise to have an eye for great ability, Sandy Joia is advancing as a music maker. Aside from being a music producer, Sandy is additionally a philanthropist and humanitarian. He frequently donates and fund-raises for different social causes and noble causes.

In a statement, the music producer shared an encouraging message to all those who wish to become successful like him. Sandy says, "Today, I am at this stage because I believed in my dreams. I wanted to change my life and help others too. My good motives kept my focus on my aspirations and made Outlaw Records a hit. I want budding artists also to do the same. Focus on your goals, believe in yourself and remove any negativity and distraction in life. Embrace failures and make way for success by improving every day."

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Filmmaker & Author Ashwin Alok Shares Insights About His Professional Career

Filmmaker & Author Ashwin Alok Shares Insights About His Professional Career

Vyas Edification LLP Dominates IIT-JEE & NEET Coaching With Its Effective Study Methods

Here's A List Of Top 10 Popular IoT Development Companies In India 2021 – 2022

Bollywood Diva Nargis Fakhri & Business Tycoon Jas Mathur Enjoy A Gala Time In Las Vegas

Sahil Dahiya Talks About Being A Successful Entrepreneur At Such A Young Age

DRIFE CEO & Founder Firdosh Shares The Story That Made Her Start The Ride-Hailing Platform

How This Entrepreneur Is Building The World’s Niche Community Of Disruptive Technologies

Navneet Maheshwari of AGM Investment on How to Get the Most Out of Stock Market

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Outlook Spotlight

Pt. Deepak Kshirsagar Hypnotizes The World With His Musical Compositions

Pt. Deepak Kshirsagar Hypnotizes The World With His Musical Compositions

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Awarded As India’s Greatest Workplace

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Awarded As India’s Greatest Workplace

Nitin Talwar’s ‘Bheeg Jaunga’ Features Stebin Ben And Rubina Dilaik Crosses 20 Million Views On Youtube*

Nitin Talwar’s ‘Bheeg Jaunga’ Features Stebin Ben And Rubina Dilaik Crosses 20 Million Views On Youtube*

Master Handwriting Analyst Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa Reveals The Personality Traits Of Siddharth Shukla

Master Handwriting Analyst Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa Reveals The Personality Traits Of Siddharth Shukla

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement