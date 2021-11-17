Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Popular Digital Creator Shashank Sanghvi Talks About Overcoming The Challenges Effectively

With close to 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 70k subscribers on YouTube, the 32-years-old digital creator is no less than a digital star.

Popular Digital Creator Shashank Sanghvi Talks About Overcoming The Challenges Effectively
Shashank Sanghvi, Digital Creator

Trending

Popular Digital Creator Shashank Sanghvi Talks About Overcoming The Challenges Effectively
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T13:46:26+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 1:46 pm

In the past decade, the power of social media has grown exponentially, and those who have harnessed it have made it big. The digital world is a whole new dimension that has created unimaginable opportunities for people and has completely changed the way people interact with things. Shashank Sanghvi, a digital creator based in South Mumbai, has been passionate about the online world for a long time. His passion combined with dedication has now earned him a place that is the dream of many creators.

With close to 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 70k subscribers on YouTube, the 32-years-old digital creator is no less than a digital star. Shashank loves doing brand collaborations and has partnered with several big names like Hyundai, Amazon, Oral B, Central and many more.

But achieving everything that he has achieved so far wasn't easy. Talking about the challenges Shashank has faced so far, he says, "Every day is a challenge. To be a good human is the best thing a person can do." Shashank believes in self-reflection and continuously improving himself.
"Whenever I felt something was not going my way, I introspected myself and found the way out," he adds.

"Currently, my full focus is to do better in what I do. I believe it's my duty to do justice to any brand or agency that has trusted me," says Shashank while adding that he is trying to be a better version of himself every day.

Shashank Sanghvi loves to travel and has explored 25 countries & 35 cities so far. While travelling, he loves to make vlogs and his wife, which have often gone viral on YouTube. Talking about what he loves most about travelling, the digital creator says, "Exploring different cultures, trying different cuisines, and understanding different human emotions."

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Well, we truly admire a talented and dedicated person like Shashank Sanghvi and wish him even more success in the future.

Follow Shashank's Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/iamshashh/

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

True Dreamer Never Stops, Writer Rachit Yadav Printing His Footsteps In The History Of Writing

True Dreamer Never Stops, Writer Rachit Yadav Printing His Footsteps In The History Of Writing

Manish Maurya: Leading Entrepreneur Astounding The World Of Victory

Satellite Cowork Redefines ‘Flexible Coworking Space’ For Indian Market

Cricketer Ganeshraj Narvekar Is A Man With Diversified Skills. Here’s All You Need To Know!

Zeno Health 'Rahat Ki Goli' Campaign Makes Medicine Buying Stress-Free

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

EdTech Startup EdSarrthi Helps Repeaters To Bridge Knowledge To Crack Competitive Examinations

EdTech Startup EdSarrthi Helps Repeaters To Bridge Knowledge To Crack Competitive Examinations

Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement