Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

The varsity is exceptionally elated to note record time placements at Xuberance '22 and is one of the first university/institute to finish with 100% placements this year for the Batch of 2022.

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

Trending

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:41:28+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:41 pm

XIM University is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% placements for three of its premier B-Schools: Xavier Institute of Management, School of Human Resource Management and School of Rural Management. Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, established in 1987, is a premium B-school in the country, with a rich legacy of enabling the best-in-class future leaders. The two-year flagship Business Management program has consistently been ranked as one of the finest business curriculums in the country. Inheriting the 34-year-old legacy of Xavier Institute of Management, the School of Human Resource Management and the School of Rural Management, aims to deliver quality education to its students and nurture their business acumen in Human Resource Management and Rural Management.

The varsity is exceptionally elated to note record time placements at Xuberance '22 and is one of the first university/institute to finish with 100% placements this year for the Batch of 2022. There is a significant rise in the average and median compensation compared to the previous year. 125+ recruiters were invited for the placement of MBA – BM, MBA – HRM and MBA – RM students. The annual placement drive saw 39 first-time recruiters apart from the legacy brands. The placements for BM witnessed a multitude of roles encompassing all sectors like Finance, Systems, Consulting, Marketing, and Product Management, amongst others. An array of impressive roles was offered in the area of Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, HR Business Partner, HR analytics, Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits and more for the HRM students. The placements for RM witnessed a multitude of roles encompassing all sectors like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Development, Consultancy, Marketing, Healthcare and Financial Inclusion amongst others. The batch also bagged several PPOs through Summer Placements alongside case competitions. The batch has also secured several national accolades in case study competitions. With a batch strength of 355, 119, and 74 in BM, HRM and RM, respectively, the class of 2020-22 has a good mix of students from diverse backgrounds and work experience ranging from commerce, engineering, science to management and humanities, as well as one of the best gender diversity ratios. A balanced demographic of fresh graduates and experienced professionals have contributed to this year's stellar performance.

With the unwavering support of the corporate partners, alumni, administration, and stakeholders throughout Xuberance '22, the students have accomplished this remarkable feat. XIM lives up to its motto, 'Semper Excelsius,' by aiming for better and greater each placement season. When it comes to delivering quality holistic education, the Xavier brand name stands as an epitome of excellence not just in India but around the world. Quality of education, research contribution, and placement record are key parameters that contribute to the success of an academic institution. However, more importantly, XIM has provided a masterclass concerning their adaptability to changing scenarios, proving their mettle beyond measure.

XIM has emerged victorious yet again in such turbulent times, and to commemorate this triumphant achievement, the annual press release event will be held on 17th December 2021. The event will see some notable media houses gracing the occasion, wherein the final placement statistics will be revealed.


From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Corpbiz On The Go! India's Leading Startup Consulting Firm Opens Branch Office In Mumbai

Corpbiz On The Go! India's Leading Startup Consulting Firm Opens Branch Office In Mumbai

Collin Seow Shares The Key Secret To Successful Trading

How Social Media Platforms Helped Model Valent Wan Ting To Dwell In The World Of Celebrities

How The Rise In Betting Portals Will Lead To A Revolution In Igaming In India

Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies In The World 2022

Post-Pandemic Bloom And How Shillong Celebrated

NTV Founder Narendra Chowdary Made Koti Deepostavam 2021 A Grand Success!

GiveIndia Launches Institutional Giving To Support Philanthropy further

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Entrepreneurship Tips For 2022 By Rajesh Babu Kodali

Entrepreneurship Tips For 2022 By Rajesh Babu Kodali

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement