Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

XIM University is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% placements for three of its premier B-Schools: Xavier Institute of Management, School of Human Resource Management and School of Rural Management. Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, established in 1987, is a premium B-school in the country, with a rich legacy of enabling the best-in-class future leaders. The two-year flagship Business Management program has consistently been ranked as one of the finest business curriculums in the country. Inheriting the 34-year-old legacy of Xavier Institute of Management, the School of Human Resource Management and the School of Rural Management, aims to deliver quality education to its students and nurture their business acumen in Human Resource Management and Rural Management.

The varsity is exceptionally elated to note record time placements at Xuberance '22 and is one of the first university/institute to finish with 100% placements this year for the Batch of 2022. There is a significant rise in the average and median compensation compared to the previous year. 125+ recruiters were invited for the placement of MBA – BM, MBA – HRM and MBA – RM students. The annual placement drive saw 39 first-time recruiters apart from the legacy brands. The placements for BM witnessed a multitude of roles encompassing all sectors like Finance, Systems, Consulting, Marketing, and Product Management, amongst others. An array of impressive roles was offered in the area of Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, HR Business Partner, HR analytics, Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits and more for the HRM students. The placements for RM witnessed a multitude of roles encompassing all sectors like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Development, Consultancy, Marketing, Healthcare and Financial Inclusion amongst others. The batch also bagged several PPOs through Summer Placements alongside case competitions. The batch has also secured several national accolades in case study competitions. With a batch strength of 355, 119, and 74 in BM, HRM and RM, respectively, the class of 2020-22 has a good mix of students from diverse backgrounds and work experience ranging from commerce, engineering, science to management and humanities, as well as one of the best gender diversity ratios. A balanced demographic of fresh graduates and experienced professionals have contributed to this year's stellar performance.

With the unwavering support of the corporate partners, alumni, administration, and stakeholders throughout Xuberance '22, the students have accomplished this remarkable feat. XIM lives up to its motto, 'Semper Excelsius,' by aiming for better and greater each placement season. When it comes to delivering quality holistic education, the Xavier brand name stands as an epitome of excellence not just in India but around the world. Quality of education, research contribution, and placement record are key parameters that contribute to the success of an academic institution. However, more importantly, XIM has provided a masterclass concerning their adaptability to changing scenarios, proving their mettle beyond measure.

XIM has emerged victorious yet again in such turbulent times, and to commemorate this triumphant achievement, the annual press release event will be held on 17th December 2021. The event will see some notable media houses gracing the occasion, wherein the final placement statistics will be revealed.



