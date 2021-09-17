Pilates Ambassador India -Deepali Gupta

Dr. Deepali Gupta is a big name as far as the fitness world is concerned. She runs her own Homeopathic Fitness Studio and Be Fit Pilates Studio, of which she remains the founder of the two. It has a presence at the Pan India level.

The place remains a state-of-the-art Pilates studio that is found all across the country. She remains the key personality in this area apart from being the Pilates Ambassador India and International Pilates Coach. Recently, she was awarded the new title of NCPT (Nationally Certified Pilate Teacher) by the prestigious group.

She has her expertise as a competent Fletcher Intensivist, as well as being The Garuda method Practitioner and YUR Back Coach. She has done her master’s program in Homeopathy Medicine and later completed her program with a Specialization in Health and Fitness, along with having her Diploma in Counselling Psychology.

With her expertise in Pilates, she has travelled all across the globe and got the chance to explore the subject at the best of places. She has coached many celebrities, industrialists and working professionals from different domains. She has catered to her target audience in different formats, including corporate training workshops and other training programs based on Pilates.

With different programs, she has conducted several promotional programs on pilates and has thus helped to lead several painless lives with it. She remains the true fitness motivator apart from an influencer. Being a doctor and fitness expert, she has worked in this domain for the last decade.

With a command of her field, she is able to analyze the body of her clients and give them fitness solutions. Apart from the fitness world, she is also involved in Philanthropic activities, getting attached to several NGOs with CSR groups like SOFOSH and Nirmalaya Trust. She has won a couple of awards, including Fit and Fab, all over India on zoom television and won the Style Icon 2015.

With her group Be Fit Pilates Studio, she has maintained global standards in her teachings and training. So far, as a Homeopathic fitness expert, she has treated around 5000 people, thus helping them change their lifestyles.