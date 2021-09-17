Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Pilates Ambassador India -Deepali Gupta

Pilates Ambassador India -Deepali Gupta

She has her expertise as a competent Fletcher Intensivist, as well as being The Garuda method Practitioner and YUR Back Coach.

Pilates Ambassador India -Deepali Gupta

Trending

Pilates Ambassador India -Deepali Gupta
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T21:53:07+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 9:53 pm

Dr. Deepali Gupta is a big name as far as the fitness world is concerned. She runs her own Homeopathic Fitness Studio and Be Fit Pilates Studio, of which she remains the founder of the two. It has a presence at the Pan India level.

The place remains a state-of-the-art Pilates studio that is found all across the country. She remains the key personality in this area apart from being the Pilates Ambassador India and International Pilates Coach. Recently, she was awarded the new title of NCPT (Nationally Certified Pilate Teacher) by the prestigious group.

She has her expertise as a competent Fletcher Intensivist, as well as being The Garuda method Practitioner and YUR Back Coach. She has done her master’s program in Homeopathy Medicine and later completed her program with a Specialization in Health and Fitness, along with having her Diploma in Counselling Psychology.

With her expertise in Pilates, she has travelled all across the globe and got the chance to explore the subject at the best of places. She has coached many celebrities, industrialists and working professionals from different domains. She has catered to her target audience in different formats, including corporate training workshops and other training programs based on Pilates.

With different programs, she has conducted several promotional programs on pilates and has thus helped to lead several painless lives with it. She remains the true fitness motivator apart from an influencer. Being a doctor and fitness expert, she has worked in this domain for the last decade.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

With a command of her field, she is able to analyze the body of her clients and give them fitness solutions. Apart from the fitness world, she is also involved in Philanthropic activities, getting attached to several NGOs with CSR groups like SOFOSH and Nirmalaya Trust. She has won a couple of awards, including Fit and Fab, all over India on zoom television and won the Style Icon 2015.

With her group Be Fit Pilates Studio, she has maintained global standards in her teachings and training. So far, as a Homeopathic fitness expert, she has treated around 5000 people, thus helping them change their lifestyles.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

A Conversation With Media Panelist Sujata Pandey-A Story Of Rising Beyond The Conventional Norms

A Conversation With Media Panelist Sujata Pandey-A Story Of Rising Beyond The Conventional Norms

Nationwide Immigration Services: Best Immigration Consultants In Bangalore

Nancy Mello runs a successful business as a psychic & animal communicator

Choych Choych Powam, A Binge-Watch Show By Ginger Media Entertainments

Leading ISP Brand, Infonet To Train 360 Network Engineers Under Government's DDUGKY Scheme

Robbie Burke's 'Mindful Muscle' Training Program Is Transforming Bodies And Lives

The Charismatic Mentor, 63-Year-Young Influencing And Transforming Lives

‘Inconspicuously Human’: A Treat For Those Fascinated By The Human Psyche

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Goral Gandhi Has Been Helping Women Deal With PCOS - Know Its Causes & Symptoms

Goral Gandhi Has Been Helping Women Deal With PCOS - Know Its Causes & Symptoms

Ameer Merchant: A Deep Dive Into His Business Empire

Ameer Merchant: A Deep Dive Into His Business Empire

Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

True Beacon Completes Its Second Year Of Operation

True Beacon Completes Its Second Year Of Operation

Read More from Outlook

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement