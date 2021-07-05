Phillip Solomon Stewart, Aka King P, Talks About His Inspirations

King P has successfully carved a niche for himself as a singer in Hollywood with his uptempo voice and versatile songs. In an interview with him, the appealing singer opens up about his music idols and much more.

Inspiration comes from many different places to Phillip Solomon Stewart, aka King P. Let's face it, when you have a job or any kind of regular commitment, there are going to be some days when you don't want to do it. This goes for everyone, even musicians who couldn't imagine doing anything else! Artists have to refuel their motivation and inspiration. To him, it came from something relatively standard, like watching another artist produce great work. For instance, there have been times when he has been deeply inspired while listening to the famous saxophone players Gerald Albright & Kirk Whalum at three in the morning in the dark.

"I've loved the art of expressing myself through music using an instrument since I was 11."

It was his friends, who recommended King P to pursue music professionally, and soon he was seen purchasing his studio production equipment and software. "I began making beats in 2008/2009, and before I knew it, I was producing with several local artists." But his journey was not all glorious. "A friend stole one of my beat CDs and shared, I later heard a song to my beat in a local club," he revealed.

"After working with several artists, I released two cover-song albums Stand & I Need You Now recording on sax in 2010. In 2011 I released my first hip hop and jazz project, a double-disc album called 'Cruisin On The Job', " he exclaimed. The 'Cruisin' disc was the jazz cd by Phillip Solomon Stewart, and the 'On The Job' disc was the Hip Hop cd by King P, Phillip Solomon Stewart's stage name. He still releases music under both the names!

"As a hip-hop/world music artist, my influence Buju Banton, Jay Z & Kanye West electrifies my senses. "

"I'm very self-motivated! However, Kobe Bryant (RIP) is a huge motivation and inspiration for how he approaches life and his business. People who have directly motivated me in the industry are producer Kendall "KenJo" Johnson (RIP). He is responsible for me getting my first major placement and platinum plaque with the artist Ludacris.âÂ¨"

Phillip Solomon Stewart, or as we know him by King P, is like no one else because he dares to deliver who HE is. Don't miss out on the latest updates of the singer King P on his Instagram and YouTube Channel.

