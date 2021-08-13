Perpetuuiti: Empowering People And Businesses Alike

The pandemic has turned the world upside down. With many new practices becoming a part of our life – now we co-exist with the virtual world, something that was unthinkable before Covid. Therefore, the online workload has multiplied manifold and the smooth functioning of business has become an essential part.

Fortunately, Intelligent Automation, in the form of intelligent digital BoTs, can help ensure that companies keep operating even when employees are forced to work from home. What’s even better is a hybrid workforce made up of digital and human employees collaborating to execute processes and transactions that can provide a high level of business continuity.

What if there is a virtual breakdown? How can the business function without having any workforce in offices? Perpetuuiti ensured that the ‘Digital India Movement’ functions without any technical glitches. The software giant offers two comprehensive platforms that deliver leading-edge automation solutions for modernizing resiliency management, and turbocharging the performance of your applications, IT and business operations at speed and scale to drive exponential efficiencies. Further supporting India in their digital initiatives, they have created intelligent digital BoTs for corporates, government organisations and businesses and helped them automate the complex and tedious business processes enhancing productivity.

Hybrid Cloud-based DR is poised to shake up the heritage approaches and offer infrastructure and operations professionals new options. DRaaS, DR-on-demand or DR-as-a-cloud-service models are becoming widely used solutions among enterprises. Perpetuuiti, the market leader in Resiliency Automation and Intelligent Automation solutions has a remarkable feat in hybrid cloud disaster recovery services. This has generated superb feedback globally resulting in making perpetuuiti the only company which manages and automates IT resilience end-to-end. The Indian software giant mastered the craft of brilliant and resilient automation to help businesses in reducing the down time from “hours” to “minutes” to resurrect with the same proficiency and strength with ‘Make in India’ software. The enterprise software company has been successfully automating resiliency for modern and hybrid workload.

Perpetuuitti, the proud ‘Make in India’ company registered its presence in a big way during Jammu and Kashmir floods and in the cyclone of Gujarat. The software giant became a constant companion of all the businesses during troubled times ensuring seamless functioning and contributing towards a substantial growth in the economy.

Furthermore, Perpetuuiti -- an Indian company that resonates truly with the ‘Make in India’ concept develops all its software products in India to serve the global automation needs. Perpetuuiti provides solutions that are simple to install and run, flexible enough to fit into any environment and always reliable. Their product suites are modular and can be integrated with one another enabling Seamless, Resilient, and Intelligent business operations.

“We have been handling not only Indian but many global entities and that is the real contribution towards the growth of the country. We could make a colossal mark in the global market and that is something which takes our country forward. And I think this is the true essence of the ‘Make in India’ campaign,” said Abhay Bagde, Senior Vice President – Cloud Services, Perpetuuiti

From Indian platform to a global dais this Indian software products company made a desired impact and helped businesses to be always-on, resilient and above all, happy. The company has various research and development centres across India to keep innovating and creating unparalleled software products and solutions that transform the way businesses operate.

When the Covid forced a lockdown globally and also in the country, many businesses were not too sure of running it without the standard setup of human workforce. Perpetuuiti gave them the desired confidence by helping them run their business with a resilient hybrid workforce, without any hiccups. And this was not the first for the software giant. During Mumbai and Chennai floods, Orissa cyclone and any such catastrophic situation, it helped businesses work seamlessly without any glitches.

The company marked the beginning of the year by outlining a mission of not only delivering profitable solutions but creating them here in India. This mission ensured the troubled areas are being tackled with satisfaction for the partner communities and customers. “We have pioneered innovative products that have been well accepted and trusted by our customers and partner ecosystem comprising Fortune 500 global organizations from a diverse set of industry verticals like banking, insurance, telecom, government organizations, high-tech, BPM and service providers” says Abhay. “During the pandemic we empowered our customers including the largest banks of India, leading telcos, and government organizations to survive the crisis by supporting them and their operations during the critical times” further adds Abhay.

Is there only one universe? Think twice - we have a parallel virtual world which is a parallel universe now. So whenever we fall short as a human - virtual world comes to our rescue. While work from home is popular but we do need some office support at times. Who will do that for us? Digital BoTs. Extending a helping hand to complete the circle - BoTs offering the desired support from the office. BoTs support limitlessly because human have limitations.

“The customer above is just one example, there are many more. We have always ensured the satisfaction of each and every customer during the good and the bad times. We want our customers and partner community to have full faith in us. And thankfully that has happened. We would want every customer associated with us happy and satisfied” further added Abhay.

“The world’s fastest Stock Exchange has been using our Intelligent Automation Platform since 6 years. Our digital BoTs automate the Exchange’s SOD and EOD process using a fine amalgamation of AI and RPA. Not only this, the Stock Exchange giant has also been using our Disaster Recovery Automation suite, Continuity Patrol™ to automate their planned Recovery drills and getting ready for an unplanned scenario.”

Perpetuuiti understands the value of continuous business operations and that of businesses remaining resilient against these outbreaks. The company owning many global technology patents, provides an intelligent solution that can assess the quantitative and qualitative impact these outbreaks can potentially have on business operations. And to ensure that this value remains intact, Perpetuuiti supports customers across industries and geographies in protecting and maintaining the continuity of their critical business operations.

BoTs work from office while people work from home…

Humanly working 24/7 is not possible. However, many businesses need to be functional round the clock. These companies require an automation solution to handle things that can run the system seamlessly with minimal human intervention. Several areas in sectors like banks, insurance, telecoms and airlines require work day and night. During the pandemic the need to have an uninterrupted effective system was deeply felt. The urgency of digital transformation, cloud computing, and business process innovation have all intersected at the perfect moment in time. From stock exchanges to the world’s largest banks and insurance companies, as well as telecoms, logistics, governments and manufacturing entities - all need to function all time. Perpetuuiti’s Intelligent Automation (iAutomation) Platform powers unbroken digital execution, enabling intelligent automation at every level, from IT to each line of business (finance, operations, sales, and service), creating the great experiences and efficiencies leaders demand. Perpetuuiti believes in the transformative power of automation. We deploy this power to turbocharge human achievements and drive exponential business efficiencies.

Serving virtually every industry, Perpetuuiti is proud that many of the top organizations in financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, education, telecom, technology, BPM/BPO—and many more organizations globally—trust Perpetuuiti to transform their businesses and fast-track their digital transformation journey. The company is responsible for managing and automating resiliency for these organizations. At the same time, it is also helping these companies to continue operating during pandemics and difficult times by providing digital interns and intelligent digital workforce that can work round the clock without ever taking a break.

ABOUT PERPETUUITI

Perpetuuiti was founded in 2011, with a focus on enabling digital transformation for organizations, and helping them adapt to the evolving world around them through their innovative products.

Perpetuuiti is the global market leader and the only Indian company which offers two comprehensive platforms that deliver leading-edge automation solutions for modernizing resiliency management, and turbocharging the performance of your applications, IT and business operations at speed and scale to drive exponential efficiencies.

The company provides solutions that are simple to install and run, flexible enough to fit into any environment and always reliable. Their products are modular and can be integrated with one another enabling seamless, resilient, and intelligent business operations.

The two platforms offered by Perpetuuiti are by far industry’s most comprehensive automation platforms spanning all the offerings in unified platforms to drive exponential efficiencies. Avoiding silos and multiple touch-points, these all-in-one integrated platforms offer seamless, super-simplified and hassle-free automation solutions.

The company has pioneered innovative products that have been well accepted and trusted by the customers and partner communities comprising Fortune 500 global organizations from a diverse set of industry verticals like banking, insurance, telecom, government organizations, high-tech, BPM and service providers.

