People Would Do Anything To Become Famous, As It Has Become A Trend In Modern Era: Ajit Kumar Srivastava

Ajit Kumar Srivastava is one of the top publicists in India, as well as a film producer and director. Ajit Kumar Srivastava publicizes films made in different languages, including Hindi, along with many private companies. In addition, he also publicizes many OTT channels.

Ajit Kumar Srivastava, the founder of Grootman publicity (www.grootman.com), believes that in today's era, there is a race to get publicity among the youth. Everyone just wants to be famous, and people are ready to do anything to get publicity. In the earlier times, the only film stars used to run after publicity.

Still, today the times have changed, today every human being, no matter what religion, gender or society or any profession, he just wants to make himself famous, the biggest example of which is the millions of videos made on applications like Tik Tok, Mitro, Instagram Reel and Takatak, which have been published by the common people, in the desire to make themselves famous, due to which they have gained recognition in every household.

But some of them want to get publicity by doing a lot of fallen action to get famous quickly, which is called cheap publicity in the common language. For which they are ready to do anything, and because of this, they completely drop themselves as human beings. Ajit Kumar Srivastava believes that to achieve publicity is the dream of every person, everyone should strive for it, but especially the youth of today should take care not to waste their career in the pursuit of cheap publicity, because It is easy to get cheap publicity, but in most cases, it proves to be harmful.

Ajit Kumar Srivastava was born on 17 July 1987 in Varanasi. Still, his studies have taken place in his native city Ballia, and he reached Mumbai to try his luck in 2014 after pursuing film direction and public relations from Craft Film School Delhi, where He faced a lot of problems in the early days in Mumbai. Still, eventually, he made recognition as a successful publicist and filmmaker.

Grootman Publicity is a well-known publicity agency in India through which Ajit Kumar Srivastava works to promote the private as well as public sector companies and OTT channel. Ajit Kumar Srivastava is a well-known publicist and is also a successful producer and director, whose upcoming films are Coat, Saksham, Bhanwar Zindagi, Rambh, Pasco and Leena.

