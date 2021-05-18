Pelorus Technologies Bridging The Gap Between Technology & Law Enforcement Agencies

Running with a vision of integrity, integration & innovation, Pelorus Technologies has recently implemented an array of technological advancements to improve the operational efficiency of various law enforcement agencies.

With over decades of experience, their testimony is considered of high importance in the full spectrum of the digital forensics domain.

Rahul Dwivedi, CEO, Pelorus Technologies, talks about some crucial aspects of the firm.

Q) How has your role/position in different companies/sectors helped you evolve?

While working on both Finacus & Pelorus, I have certainly acquired the expertise of two sectors that are analogous to each other. One thing that has synchronized my approach while working at both businesses is the technological innovation-driven approach. Both the firms have a culture for innovation and that is the place where we put the most focus.

Q) Is Pelorus technologies eyeing a new partner in Digital Forensics?

At Pelorus we believe in collaborations that strengthen our current product offerings. Even though we are competent to handle all digital forensic needs by ourselves, collaborations not only gives us a wide eye view of global players in the market but it also empowers you with updates from global technological communities, we will be eyeing such opportunities shortly to leave no stone unturned while delivering latest cyber forensics solutions to law enforcement agencies.

Q) How does Pelorus differentiate its solutions & services from your adversaries?

We don’t follow one solution that fits all. We know one product and service strategy doesn’t fit all agencies because of vast departmental differences in the way they go on implementing processes. The challenges each agency faces may differ as do their organizational capacity. Hence we customize solutions & services for each agency according to their needs and integrate the technology cohesively with their system.

Q) How difficult it is to build trust with law-enforcement agencies?

Last year's lockdown posed a great burden on police officers in India, Indian law enforcement agencies were starved of personnel and resources in those difficult times. We tried our level best to technically help in important digital forensics queries wherever our assistance was required. I recall one high-profile case in Maharashtra where our personnel worked for a straight 60 hours in helping solve the case. Then there was one more case during lockdown where this time our team showed our social media forensics capabilities in Mumbai. Such instances have regularly contributed towards the growing trust of law enforcement agencies nationwide in Pelorus. Just recently we were felicitated by Mumbai Police and Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray for timely providing digital forensics equipment which was used for setting up zonal cyber labs in Mumbai.

