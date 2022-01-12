Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Pathkits Scales Up Its Manufacturing Capacity To Fight Omicron Strain

Order the top quality and government-approved Covid-19 antigen test kits from Pathkits!

Pathkits Scales Up Its Manufacturing Capacity To Fight Omicron Strain

Trending

Pathkits Scales Up Its Manufacturing Capacity To Fight Omicron Strain
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T20:34:27+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:34 pm


Pathkits is happy to announce that it has now scaled up its manufacturing capacity to supply COVID-19 Kits to fight omicron strain. Pathkits provides a new test that identifies the new Coronavirus variant Omicron within two hours, Covid-19 testing kit. Omicron cases continue to rise in many states, making this development significant.

In addition to synthetic gene fragments derived from the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, this kit has also been tested against two highly unique domains of the spike protein and a control synthetic gene fragment of wild type.

Know Omicron

COVID-19 is caused by an Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which causes SARS. On 24 November 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the disease from South Africa.
There are many mutations in the Omicron variant, many of which are novel and a considerable number affecting the spike protein targeted by most COVID-19 vaccines when the variant was discovered. As a result of these variations, concerns have been raised about its transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance.

As of now, Omicron has spread to more than 50 countries.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Signs and symptoms

The variant has not yet been associated with unusual symptoms, and some individuals are asymptomatic as with other variants as of 26 November 2021. However, many patients with the variant have fatigue, aches, and pains. Still, no cough or any change in smell or taste, said Angelique Coetzee, South African Medical Association chair.


The team at Pathkits is led by experienced professionals, ensuring the supply of quality new Covid-19 testing kits. At Pathkits, you can also order a Viral Transport medium kit. It is a unique medium called viral transport medium for collecting and transporting viruses. To transport viral samples, it must lyse and maintain optimal conditions. By using Pathkits Viral Lysis Transport Medium, COVID 19 viruses can be collected and transported to the laboratory for testing in the lysed form.

Pathkits is equipped with sophisticated production technology and machinery and is backed by a vast infrastructural base. The company's infrastructure consists of various units, including design, production, quality control, warehousing and packaging, and transportation & logistics.

The units in question are handled by highly qualified and experienced practitioners who have extensive experience and knowledge in their respective fields. Providing appropriate products for customers requires professionals to work collaboratively to understand their specific needs.

Pathkits is a group of young professionals striving toward making preventive healthcare products available to healthcare providers. They strive to learn each day, evolve, build more relationships, and drive transformation every step of the way.

Esteem Accretive Approach For health Product Supply
1. Raise
Healthcare services quality and procurement efficiency can be improved without incurring incremental costs.

2. Create
By providing products of superior quality, you get value

3. Wipeout
Utilization of unsatisfactory items

4. Diminish
The expense of acquirement.

Order the top quality and government-approved COVID 19 antigen test kits from Pathkits!

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Singer And Director Raj Singh - Determinedly Moving His Way To The Top As A Man Of Multiple Talents In The Entertainment World

Singer And Director Raj Singh - Determinedly Moving His Way To The Top As A Man Of Multiple Talents In The Entertainment World

DIZO: For those looking for personalised and unique experiences

Vishal Yoman & Ayushi Anand founder of Mirzapur Official : A platform for unheard voices

Sachin Aggarwal of AMS Inform Offers Peek Into the Leading Background Verification Firm

Ace Media Personality - Ravi Gaikwad Bags "CNBC Lifetime Achievement Award "Under Sports Category !

Entrepreneur, Social Worker And Shree Bajrang Sena Chief Hitesh Vishwakarma, Helping Poor Children And Hundreds Of People In The City Of Diamond, Surat

TradeX Predictions Market: Invest on your opinion and predict the future accurately

JEE Main 2022 - Exam Delayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Bluerickshaw: Changing World Of Crafters And Artisans

Bluerickshaw: Changing World Of Crafters And Artisans

Swaran Sandhu - Changing Lives With Raffles Educity & Star Crew

Swaran Sandhu - Changing Lives With Raffles Educity & Star Crew

Gemini Horoscope 2022

Gemini Horoscope 2022

Sunny Arya :- Indian Youtuber And Popular Comedian Who Have Been Awarded With 5 Silver Buttons From YouTube

Sunny Arya :- Indian Youtuber And Popular Comedian Who Have Been Awarded With 5 Silver Buttons From YouTube

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement