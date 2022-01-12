Pathkits Scales Up Its Manufacturing Capacity To Fight Omicron Strain



Pathkits is happy to announce that it has now scaled up its manufacturing capacity to supply COVID-19 Kits to fight omicron strain. Pathkits provides a new test that identifies the new Coronavirus variant Omicron within two hours, Covid-19 testing kit. Omicron cases continue to rise in many states, making this development significant.

In addition to synthetic gene fragments derived from the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, this kit has also been tested against two highly unique domains of the spike protein and a control synthetic gene fragment of wild type.

Know Omicron

COVID-19 is caused by an Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which causes SARS. On 24 November 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the disease from South Africa.

There are many mutations in the Omicron variant, many of which are novel and a considerable number affecting the spike protein targeted by most COVID-19 vaccines when the variant was discovered. As a result of these variations, concerns have been raised about its transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance.

As of now, Omicron has spread to more than 50 countries.

Signs and symptoms

The variant has not yet been associated with unusual symptoms, and some individuals are asymptomatic as with other variants as of 26 November 2021. However, many patients with the variant have fatigue, aches, and pains. Still, no cough or any change in smell or taste, said Angelique Coetzee, South African Medical Association chair.



The team at Pathkits is led by experienced professionals, ensuring the supply of quality new Covid-19 testing kits. At Pathkits, you can also order a Viral Transport medium kit. It is a unique medium called viral transport medium for collecting and transporting viruses. To transport viral samples, it must lyse and maintain optimal conditions. By using Pathkits Viral Lysis Transport Medium, COVID 19 viruses can be collected and transported to the laboratory for testing in the lysed form.

Pathkits is equipped with sophisticated production technology and machinery and is backed by a vast infrastructural base. The company's infrastructure consists of various units, including design, production, quality control, warehousing and packaging, and transportation & logistics.

The units in question are handled by highly qualified and experienced practitioners who have extensive experience and knowledge in their respective fields. Providing appropriate products for customers requires professionals to work collaboratively to understand their specific needs.

Pathkits is a group of young professionals striving toward making preventive healthcare products available to healthcare providers. They strive to learn each day, evolve, build more relationships, and drive transformation every step of the way.

