Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Passionate Vlogger Jake Sitlani Is Weathering The Storm On Social Media With His Viral Instagram Reels

Passionate Vlogger Jake Sitlani Is Weathering The Storm On Social Media With His Viral Instagram Reels

Trending

Passionate Vlogger Jake Sitlani Is Weathering The Storm On Social Media With His Viral Instagram Reels
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T15:48:26+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 3:48 pm

The world of social media is an interesting space that can make your content go viral at any moment. Instagram is full of trending videos, unique reels and much more that takes social media by storm. Instagram is such a sphere that kept the netizens hooked with either inspiring reels or extremely fun and entertaining ones. Renowned Vlogger Jake Sitlani’s Viral Instagram reels with a fun filter get the netizens to be super creative. It had hit 5 million views, and his acts in the video blew the audiences away.
 
Jake’s super fun challenge reels are always challenging, and he did a phenomenal job at all the three reels that blew up on the internet, hitting 5 million views and making the audiences roll on the floor. His unique and fun related videos served as a great way to gain engagement and drive traffic with a good attempt to convey his talent to the audience. 
 
Jake had always been on the headline for his compelling content in the female and Desi mom and dad avatar that users enjoy and view across the platform and globe. His viral reels videos are not just trendy but engaging globally, and people are getting to know him in a better manner. 
 
Jake’s first video that went viral revolves around the habit of a few men whose hands always keep their balls itching and scratching. The content was created on a lighter note but a trendy and relatable topic that made it talk about it all the more. His hilarious content is based on real practical facts that never fail to make his audience laugh. A few days after the post of his video, it has gone viral on Instagram.
 
Jake’s second viral video talks about the pressure of the call of nature and the after moments that cause you to feel lightheaded and super relaxed. The video was edited hilariously and engagingly, and he made it all over again. His attempt to make his audience relate through his 15-second videos guaranteed a good laugh and made them roll on the floor laughing.
 
The comedy features on Instagram has no end, and the fun laughing filter has amazing effects. Jake’s third viral video highlights the most fun video that topped up the dose of laughter with various laughing products highlighting different types of laughter. His videos are worth watching, again and again, to make people laugh out loud. 
 
Have you given this trend a shot yet? If not, try once and tag Jake on Instagram! Please look at Jake’s Instagram account where you will encounter his hilarious wits and memes that keep people engaged nowadays with his hilarious content. His unique content is the reason that grew his audience to 100K on Instagram.
 
The link to Jake’s Viral Instagram reels that had crossed the milestone of 5 million views

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

Exclusiva: Weaving The Magic of Banarasi Sarees & Classy Ethnic Wear

ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

Ganpat Banthia, The Humanitarian From Rajasthan, Has Devoted Himself To Bringing Smiles On The Faces Of Poor

Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition

Entrepreneur Opesh Singh Helping You Go 'Local To Global' Through His Company

Barkha Nangia Empowers Women With Her Brand ‘Glamour Gurgaon'

Somya Luhadia Is Inspiring Over 1 Million Women Everyday Towards A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Meet The Supermodel And Miss Trans Queen India-Navya Singh-Honoured By Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

Meet The Supermodel And Miss Trans Queen India-Navya Singh-Honoured By Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

One Of The Best Cinematographers In The Film Industry- Arman Khan

One Of The Best Cinematographers In The Film Industry- Arman Khan

How Will 2022 Be For All Signs

How Will 2022 Be For All Signs

G7 CR Technologies: Bringing Cloud Solutions For SMEs And SMBs

G7 CR Technologies: Bringing Cloud Solutions For SMEs And SMBs

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement