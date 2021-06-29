Pandit Jagannath Guruji Shares His Fruitful And Insightful Connection With Stars

A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward. Very few people are blessed with this foresight, and when they share their insight with the world, it helps save a lot and gives time to prepare for the unseen. Here are few excerpts from the interview with Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who commands this foresight with his unmatched connection with stars.

Please tell us about your journey from Sai Siddharth Waster to Pandit Jagannath Guruji

I was fortunate enough to be born in a family of astrologers and prophesiers. The rich experience of foretelling the future and providing astrological solutions was in my blood, which drove me to choose the field of Vedic Astrology in my early childhood.

The guidance from my father and grandfather played the main role in my evolution from being Sai Siddharth Waster to Pandit Jagannath Guruji. I pursued formal education in astrology.

When and how did you realize that you could foretell the future and make predictions?

It all started at the age of 17 when I did future foretelling and performing puja-based remedies for solutions to different life-related problems such as job issues, business failure, love relationships, health problems, matchmaking, Janam Kundali, matrimonial problems, education woes, financial troubles etc.

My research study of face reading and body vibration has made me the only recognized astrologer in India currently who makes predictions and provides solutions on this basis.

What are your most recent predictions that have come true?

Recently, I predicted the settling impact of the Covid-19 pandemic would happen in August 2021. I also predicted that a maximum number of active Covid cases in India would peak in September.

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League’s win of 2020 was predicted by me. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter was also a part of my foresight, along with Shreya Ghoshal’s son.

Politically, election results in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan win. At the same time, MK Stalin would script DMK’s return to power in Tamil Nadu and BJP’s gain of power in Assam and Puducherry was also predicted by me before the results.

Tell us about your experience as an astrologer. Please share any anecdotes.

Each individual I have encountered has a special place in my heart. The idea that astrology allows me to bring positive transformations in people’s lives and their thinking makes me feel worthwhile and have a sense of pride.

As for the anecdote, saving something beautiful like marriage makes me feel more connected to humanity. Last year, a well-settled couple from Bengaluru who was on the verge of giving up on their marriage of 7 years approached me. I performed some pujas based on their ‘dosha’, and days later, I got a call from them asking about the probability of going for a child. I managed to save a couple in Chennai on the same grounds as well.

Do you specialize in any kind of astrology, such as Janam kundalis or matchmaking?

My field of expertise is astrology, horoscope reading, face reading and body vibrations. People can approach me for issues related to their spouse (extra-marital affair), lack of understanding between couples, issues pertaining to inter-caste marriage (Parent’s permission), there are remedies available in Vedic Astrology, and I am just a torchbearer of the same. I perform puja to remove negative energies, financial problems, marriage compatibility, health, job or business-related problems.

As you are based in Bengaluru, how can people from other parts of the country reach out to you to seek remedies and astrological guidance?

Geographical boundaries do not bind my knowledge. Although I am based in Bengaluru, my astrological consultations with people range from various societies in India and abroad. People can directly reach us by dialling 9110858532, or they can Google my name – Pandit Jagannath Guruji – and reach me through my social media handles on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook @panditjagannathguruji.

Predictions and astrology go hand in hand. It requires a detailed study and research to predict the future as it is based on hard work and expertise.

