P. Ashish Sharma: A Leader Leading Hathras Towards New Age Development

Authenticity is something that the elected representatives are looking for. The people of today understand the power and the differences of the vote. To stay up with an exceptional speed of expansion for any city or town, it needs a leader that has the vision to drive the city/town to new development and growth levels.

Hathras, a town of historical importance, consistently stood ahead. The beautiful town in Uttar Pradesh was a worth living town with all the required facilities. Still, somehow, during the previous several decades, the city has lost its beauty, and both the development and conservation of the city's rich legacy have decreased without precedent.

In an endeavour to develop each person's capacity and create institutions that can deal with public goods challenges, P. Ashish Sharma, Chairman of Municipal Council, Hathras, kindled the flames to lead the development of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

He set out to renovate his beloved city and make it a known place for years. P. Ashish Sharma started working on the broken, badly-made roads, historically restoring all of the junctions from Bhagat Singh Chauraha, Shri Krishna Chauraha to Gandhi Park. Bringing greenery to the city and build community facilities for the underprivileged is another aspect they have focused on.

The city's leading parties look forward to a prosperous town with everything in order. All the fundamental living commodities from clean water to food will be kept and maintained for the residents of Hathras. The 200-year-old Ghantaghar, located in the centre of the city with its historical importance, will also receive a new appearance, which will be graved in the public eyes for a further 200 years. The city's authenticity, its 10000 sq. feet pond, is being developed and transformed into a lush green picnic place for visitors to have an excellent time.

He ensured his highest concern was sanitation and hygiene. He created a new effort to take care of all areas of cleanliness by night, making it simple for cleaners to sanitize the space. Ashish is also committed to developing a community centre that helps the impoverished and destitute accommodate their duties without expense.

P. Ashish Sharma worked diligently while making various modifications, undertaking numerous projects on the way. Hathras has been recognized and granted a great deal of cleanliness in Bangalore due to Ashish Sharma's relentless efforts. He will not rest until he refurbishes the city and restores its lost beauty.

