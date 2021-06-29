“Our Virtual Reality based platform will bring artistes to live and offer an unbelievable experience of music consumption.”

“Virtual Reality based platform for Live Performances of Artistes”

VectorMob, run by Rachna Puri along with her co-founders Susheel Puri and Munish Gupta, is a Techno Marketing Digital Solutions provider that has been growing at a scorching pace since its inception in 2016. The company provides transformation and turnkey solutions to many large and small brands in the entertainment, healthcare, real estate, telecom and e-commerce sectors. On a rainy day in Mumbai, we sit with Rachna Puri – the dashingly audacious workaholic who has been spearheading this enterprise with her positive energy, passion and endeavour to be the best in this cluttered space to know more.

So is VectorMob another “Me too” in this Digital ecosystem bubble or …?

Yes, and a big NO as well! A yes because we too are a Digital Marketing solutions provider and No because we do not believe in a run of the mill and cliched kind of strategies being done in the name of social media marketing in this large digital space. This is not just about lifts and conversion rates. We delve deeper into the brand psyche to come out with strategies and solutions. My experience in this ecosystem spanned over two decades of experience in the Telcom Value-added services space when data was a luxury and not a commodity as we see it today.

Could you elaborate further on this Brand Personality and the right fit you are indicating about?

Our campaigns have always been tailor-made, keeping in mind the brand. The stories are woven around it, creating unique designs and thereby devising strategies for execution. Take, for example, when we were working on the digital promotions for the movie “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” with the Zee team. We had an eclectic cast that had a predominant following in the Northern part of India and the NRI, given Dijit Dosanjh’s popularity and Manoj Bajpayee’s acting prowess. The idea was to weave them together to create awareness and buzz on this movie, also given the fact that it was the first release post the pandemic era. The team came out with a terrific campaign of creating a mass influencer plan for integrating the entire wedding industry to promote this film. This ranged from wedding planners, photographers, food joints to matrimonial websites scheming together to get Suraj married despite Mangals effort to prevent him from getting. Each of our campaigns for brands like Airtel, NDTV, Josh Studios have centred around uniqueness and connection.

So VectorMob is all about leaving digital imprints for leading brands as it helps connect the dots?

Infact, the USP of our company is to help reach out to the last mile for the SME segment. The power of internet data coupled with innovative solutions at affordable costs is our mantra. Take the case as we are ready to launch a Video broadcasting-based ad network that will allow the advertiser to speak to a refined, well defined, micro-targeted set of customers in the visual medium. This is Direct “Video” Marketing based on the usages and patterns of the audiences. We also will allow startups, regional brand to leverage the power of this medium as slowly the urban-rural divide is being bridged with the data evolution and convergence happening at such a rapid rate.

VectorMob is investing in R&D for future tech products and services. How important is this aspect as an investor versus a business mind?

Look, this space is evolving at a rapid rate, and one needs to be constantly at the edge lest one lose out. It is imperative for us to invest heavily in developing solutions adopting technology. At the blink of an eye, we are talking 5G in Telcom; there is QLED in TVs which is becoming affordable, Smartphones becoming a commodity. All this has enabled growth in data, user consumption leading to experiential marketing, which is today’s success formula. For a tech company to survive, we as investors must be willing to invest in future and rather look at ROIs before. Juggling is not a good option at all. VectorMob is at a stage where we are developing platforms for the future, and we shall continue to strive for the same.

So AI/VR based applications and solutions would be key to the future of VectorMob. Any work on this technology for customer adoption?

Indeed, we are working on a Virtual reality-based “Artise Live” platform that will bring together a never before experience for consumers wanting to watch and listen to their favourite musicians perform. This would be like the OTT for the artists to come together in unison and have interactive sessions directly with the fans, followers. It would be akin to what happens in a live concert with the look and feel rather than a boring experience of having to sit through the platforms that are running currently. I would not like to divulge more on the same as we are ready to go live next quarter. This will revolutionize the way we consume music today!

What has the pandemic taught you and VectorMob?

It has made me “Trust” more and better. Trust in oneself, trust in the Universe for a better tomorrow. We are all going through a transformation in our lives as this will also be an era just like BC or AD. As a company, we ensured that the team stayed together (with social distancing norms in place and WFH enablers) and continued to build the campaigns and platforms even better. We found high productivity; ideas floating around, which would enable us to provide cutting edge solutions to all our clients better post unlock.

