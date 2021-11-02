Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
ORNAZ Engagement Rings: What's All The Buzz About?

ORNAZ is India's 1st and only Engagement Ring Brand.

2021-11-02T20:59:16+05:30

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 8:59 pm

When millennials are at the forefront of driving change in the economy, customer expectations shift to preferences that are more streamlined purchase experiences, carrying maximum convenience and an authentic brand experience. Companies that embrace direct to consumer marketing have risen to answer the call, and ORNAZ is one such emerging brand making a winning product, attracting and marketing it effectively to their audience, and owning customer communication and experience.

ORNAZ is India's 1st and only Engagement Ring Brand. Being an online platform, they provide an exceptional experience of buying an engagement ring, from iconic designs to real-time diamond inspection and virtual try on. With a mission to offer consumers the highest quality diamonds and the largest collection of Engagement Rings, ORNAZ is marching ahead with a team of super-efficient and creative minds. Their content-driven branding strategies with extensive Celebrity following have helped them become a drool-worthy platform among the audience looking for their perfect Engagement Rings.

What Makes ORNAZ Stand Out

They know better than anyone that choosing the perfect Engagement Ring can be a daunting process. With no ideal brand as the one destination for Engagement Rings in the industry, that's where ORNAZ came into the picture. They innovated modern designs to provide an exceptional technology-driven experience of choosing an engagement ring. The engagement ring retailer's site features 360-degree high-definition images of all its engagement ring designs magnified up to 40 times. Users use this feature about 4,200 times per day. For every couple, engagement marks an unforgettable event in the relationship, and they want to choose the ring to be just as memorable.

The engagement ring retailer also enables customisations, where customers can design their engagement ring. Users can choose a ring setting, such as solitaire, three stone, vintage & halos (one of their best selling settings), and the metal type, including 18K white, rose gold, and platinum. Customers can choose GIA certified solitaire based on criteria such as shape, color, clarity, cut and carat and then add an engraving to the ring. They are known for providing fancy shaped diamonds such as Oval, Emerald, Radiant Cuts & more, which are rare to find in the Indian market, contributing to 70% of their monthly orders.

People Behind The Scenes

The mind behind the brand - Manik Bhola, the founder of ORNAZ, witnessed a huge gap in the industry that was not catering to the millennials who wanted to make their proposal memorable. It led Manik to start working on his startup- ORNAZ, in 2016.

He was later joined by his co-founder Ishan Chawla with a collective vision to take the brand to the next level "Being a digital-first D2C brand, we managed to grow 3x our sales during last year. At a time when big brands are struggling to make their presence felt among millennials, ORNAZ is already paving their way by strong influencer and celebrity outreach," Manik said. "Our vision is to become the top destination to buy Engagement Ring in India", Manik added.

ORNAZ is a brand that believes in LOVE and celebrates it with all the bling. They have also enabled surprise proposals in the most revolutionary way. Their growing consumer base is an example of changing times of how people modernise their approach to buying engagement rings in India.

Post Link:- https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTUlYbnFnbx/?utm_medium=copy_link

