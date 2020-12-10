Oriflame India @ 25 A Beautiful Journey

Beauty, the impatient say, is evanescent. Like the promise of dawn, it can wilt under the strong sun of the day. But that commonplace philosophy is true only if you think of beauty in ordinary ways: as a fleeting, surface quality. Inner beauty always endures—and that flows from deeper sources. Imagine two cultures come together—Sweden and India, both with unique values—and imagine that encounter producing a kind of special beauty. That’s what the Oriflame story gives you. It’s a story that has flowed along the course of a full quarter-century. An aeon in these days of digital chronometers and nanoseconds—and enough time to test the real value of a promise! Has the promise waned? Quite to the contrary, it journeys like a strong, perennial river now: creating more flow, more green banks, more pristine beauty.

Sweden is a unique culture in the West: it gives the world a most harmonious blend of a competitive economy, an emphasis on quality of life, and a commitment to peace and the welfare of humanity. And India is of course home to ancient philosophies and wisdoms. What happens when those two come together?

It was 25 years ago that Oriflame entered India with a mission to test that. In this, it was driven by its larger objective: to emerge as the largest direct-selling beauty brand in the world. India, home to millions and owner of its own ancient secrets, had to be part of the story. As the foremost direct-selling brand in India now, Oriflame has touched millions of lives here with the glow of pulchritude and financial wellness. Business is only one end of this relationship. Over the years, Oriflame, with Sweden in its very DNA, has grown indelible roots in this tropical land—creating a uniquely Indian identity by building partnerships and offering an attitude of genuine sensitivity towards its society. Now, as Oriflame transforms itself into a social selling brand, taking the Indian beauty industry by storm yet again, it’s an opportune time to map this momentous, 25-year journey.

From Sweden, With Warmth

Oriflame had a humble beginning in 1967, in a small two-room office in central Stockholm. Two brothers, Jonas and Robert af Jochnick, and their friend, Bengt Hellsten, decided to create a different kind of beauty company—one that offered products inspired by the rich and vast treasures of Swedish nature. From its inception, it was also animated by a parallel desire: it would seek to grow by giving people an opportunity to grow with them, while benefiting from these products and an identification with the brand itself. This conversation led to the idea of Oriflame. Today, Oriflame is present in over 60 markets with over three million independent Brand Partners who share, promote and sell our beauty and wellness products.

Jonas af Jochnick and Robert af Jochnick Founders, Oriflame

So how does Oriflame attain this durable allure around its product mix? Magnus Brännström, Global CEO & President of Oriflame, explains: “At Oriflame, we believe in responsible beauty. We are committed to creating safe products that are inspired by nature and powered by science. Products that are safe, reliable and effective—that you can believe in and stand by. That’s Beauty by Sweden—our way of helping you live a healthier, more beautiful life.”

What makes Oriflame uniquely Swedish is this legacy of looking at beauty as a holistic sign. It’s a philosophy that takes in the totality of life and places beauty as a vital marker at the centre of it. In essence, Oriflame believes beauty is not just how you look, but also how you feel, live and act. It’s a whole way of life that includes being healthy, enjoying beautiful skin, expressing yourself and having fun. It’s about a confidence and balance that radiates from the inside. The commercial beauty industry often sustains and feeds on insecurities. Oriflame believes in putting you in control of your life, but with love and a sense of responsibility towards the community and the planet. Its whole ethos flows from that.

Inspired by nature, powered by science

This is a harmonised worldview that sits at the centre of our scheme of things. At one level, Oriflame’s passion for science and innovation shines through in all its products; at another, it draws from nature and are attentive to its rhythms. First, the science. From exploring the most effective ingredients from nature to crafting expert formulations, and then testing them with diligent exactness, Oriflame’s industry-leading scientists go the extra mile to create safe, high-performing beauty products. It’s this collective expertise, skill and passion from its in-house scientists—the life force of its research and development centres—which finally yield the products that touch lives across the world. Oriflame thinks of its people as its most important asset. It is a diverse pool of over 100 scientists who have considerable experience and expertise in a cross-section of disciplines—biotechnology, chemistry, skin biology, toxicology, nutraceuticals, and many more. These brilliant scientists come together to create patented cosmetic technologies and beauty innovations by partaking of the best of global research.

Products that make the planet smile

Oriflame was one of the first brands to use ingredients sourced directly from nature. This flows from a dual attitude of respect. One, the brand believes great products should be safe to use and created responsibly—nature affords humanity both the safest resource, and it’s also the most incredible treasure. But again, this forbids an exploitative use. Care and consideration for nature are at the heart of Oriflame’s existence. This is why all its ingredients undergo a strict eco-ethical screening to ensure they are ethically sourced, safe to use, and of high quality.

How is that realised in actual terms? In a series of ethically grounded practices. Oriflame never uses ingredients from endangered sources. The products also conform to strict European standards and are 100 per cent free from GMOs. Oriflame uses 100 per cent natural-origin exfoliants like almond shells in their scrub products that do not pollute the oceans. It also chooses to use biodegradable ingredients in its Love Nature rinse-off products.

Besides the consumer end, this outlook extends to the human end of the production too. Oriflame is part of the Responsible Mica initiative in India and believes in responsible sourcing of mica for its products. This is a cross-sector association that aims to eradicate child labour and unacceptable working conditions in the Indian mica supply chain by joining forces across industries and civil society organisations.

Here’s a look at some of its contributions towards the planet.

An Earth-Loving the belief system: Oriflame is reducing its impact on the environment by using 100 per cent renewable electricity across their manufacturing units. So the brand takes an earth-friendly approach right from the first step of production. Not just manufacturing units, the brand offices, and all other aspects of its business leverage renewable energy to minimise the impact on the planet as much as possible. Installing solar panels at factories and manufacturing facilities and doing regular energy audits are part of its core beliefs.

Spirits of the Forest: If we find our sustenance through forests, we must also give back as much as we have sought. Today, deforestation looms as a collective threat. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), 18.7 million acres of forests are lost annually due to deforestation. Oriflame is working towards sustainable forestry practices: its objective is to source 100 per cent of its paper and board packaging and from credibly certified sources. In practice, this means giving preference to Forest Stewardship Council (FSC™) certified paper when possible.

In the deepest sense, therefore, Oriflame believes finding inspiration in nature and respecting the environment necessarily goes with each other. This central belief gets reflected in its sustainable practices and products.

India: An Extended Family

Oriflame, in India for 25 years now, cares deeply about the growth of India’s manufacturing sector and larger economy. A vital marker of this is the fact that, while the brand’s products are based on formulations developed by world-renowned scientists in Sweden, nearly 70 per cent of the products sold here are manufactured in India. In fact, two of the company’s world-class manufacturing facilities are located in Noida and Roorkee. In fact, Oriflame’s wellness factory in Roorkee has received the LEED® Gold certification, for its best-in-class sustainable building practices.

"We entered India 25 years ago, since then we have been empowering people to make a change & start their own business." Naveen Anand, Senior Director Regional Marketing , South Asia, Oriflame

Also, Oriflame’s global bestseller, Tender Care, is manufactured in India and supplied to over 60 global markets. Since 1999, the brand has sold over 150 million units of this incredibly popular product. Overall, Oriflame produces over 40 million units of over 500 products in India per year. These are exported to many markets, including European nations, Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Transforming lives for 25 years

Ever since it set foot in India, Oriflame has enabled people from all parts of the country to celebrate their personal beauty and fulfil their dreams. Oriflame has been empowering women to establish and change their lives by promoting, sharing and selling its high-quality products. India forms a vital node on its global map, where it has a presence in over 60 countries, with some three million Brand Partners. The majority of them are women—and Indian women have been part of that transformative journey. It presents them with a unique, self-actualising business opportunity—allowing them to earn, build their own business, travel around the world, meet new people and be part of a fun, caring and friendly global community.

Ever notice how economic empowerment policies globally focus on women? That’s why Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & Managing Director, Oriflame India, says: “The commitment towards improving the quality of life for people comes from the very opportunity that Oriflame creates. With zero investment or fees, women can create their own business and fulfil their dreams.”

But as we said, business is only one part of this story. Oriflame is in the business of spreading happiness, and that connotes an outreach to the community. “Thus, education, the first step towards improved quality of life, is the right fit for us as a CSR activity,” says Frederic Widell. “As part of this commitment, we have been associated with Deepalaya for 14 years.

Educate, Alleviate, Elevate

We at Oriflame believe it’s best to zero in on one vital area and focus all your energies on it, instead of scattering it across several low-impact CSR investments. That’s why we have chosen an area with a force-multiplier effect and seek to have a real impact there: women’s empowerment and girls’ education. Deepalaya, a non-profit organisation that began working in the field of girl child education with one teacher and five children, is a perfect partner in this. Now, Deepalaya is in its 41st year, 3.5 lakh children have passed out from Deepalaya and done great in life. Oriflame is proud to be a part of its journey, and the happy faces that smile back from our photographs with those who made the hard passage from economic hardship to self-sufficiency keep our commitment kindled.

Oriflame’s association with Deepalaya started in 2006. This CBSE-affiliated school, with classes till 12th, shares Oriflame’s passion to take education to the poorest of the poor. To date, we have sponsored the education of over 7,000 girls at Deepalaya. Additionally, we have donated two buses to Deepalaya Learning Centre and also to its schools. Oriflame has also helped Deepalaya construct a three-storey school building in Nuh, one of the most backward districts of Haryana. This school will support in providing education to over 3,000 children in the coming years. Of equal importance is what is taught: ecological sustainability is our belief and that vision flows, via Deepalaya, to the students.

This is what lends the most fulfilling glow to Oriflame’s story in India: a business philosophy and social outreach animated by the same vision. This, we believe, is key to Oriflame’s remarkable, enduring growth story. Says Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Regional Marketing, Oriflame South Asia: “Our Indian journey started 25 years ago. We have been able to bring about positive changes with our value-based training of Brand Partners making them self-reliant. We have created thousands of new employment opportunities. We hope to continue in the same vein for years, decades and more.” That’s a vision of beauty that draws from the deep wellspring of two cultures—and its inspirational core, its endless positivity, and virtuous business/social philosophy is what ensures it’s a form of beauty that doesn’t wilt.

The Consumer As Marketer

How Direct Selling Brands Are Helping Indians Achieve Their Entrepreneurship Goals

The 1990s unlocked a hidden energy in India: now entrepreneurship is the ultimate dream that unites numberless individuals across this vast and diverse subcontinent. People revel in the idea of being their own boss and working towards their own growth...while doing something they are passionate about. Direct selling, a business model that gives individuals the freedom to pursue their passions on their own terms, has been playing a major role in making these dreams a reality.

The direct selling business model has gained strong traction in India. According to a report by the Indian Direct Selling Association, this industry grew by around 13 per cent in 2018-19. That clearly beats the sluggish energies in the overall economy—and it’s been possible only because numerous aspiring entrepreneurs have been taking the direct selling route. But what attracts them towards this sector?

Going social: The transformation of direct selling into social selling

For those with the drive and energy, direct selling offers an unparalleled avenue that combines opportunity with minimal risk. It gives aspiring entrepreneurs the power to start their own business and unfurl their full potential. And in today’s tech-enabled world, direct selling is taking on a new, more powerful avatar—social selling. These days, a majority of our networks and connections are made, enlivened and solidified through social platforms. Thus, social selling taps into this to allow entrepreneurs to create opportunities. At its heart, social selling is about making deep connections online, gaining trust and encouraging people to not just buy the products but also join the company as brand partners.

Leading brands such as Oriflame, the Swedish beauty company that’s now unlocking the power of social selling, are betting big on their strong digital presence and allowing individuals to work from the safety and convenience of their home—while flourishing in their business. On their part, social selling brands such as Oriflame empower their partners with all the tools they need to thrive as social entrepreneurs: through digital events, online sessions with experts, e-learning courses and webinars. This affords a chance to network with mentors, connect with customers and grow as entrepreneurs—all from home.

In some ways, social selling businesses such as Oriflame act like wish-granting factories in two ways. One, they introduce people to the highest quality products that make them look and feel good. And two, they help instil in them the spirit of entrepreneurship. Whether they want a full-fledged income or just additional money each month, social selling enables it.

Indeed, money is just one part of it. For many aspiring business owners, what that life holds out as a promise is a much more exciting vision: a way of living that gives them identity, freedom, expression, recognition, a desire to travel.... They engage with hundreds of peers and thousands of customers. They travel the world for conferences and meetings, receive recognition when they reach notable milestones, and also win cash rewards. Going back to Oriflame, the brand adds a third component. It empowers its brand partners to ‘look great, make money, have fun’. That is, they benefit from the brand’s beauty and wellness products—while they earn through multiple compensation plans, bonuses and cash rewards, and also have the time of their lives by travelling the world, meeting new people and gaining oodles of confidence.

Thriving in the new normal with social selling

This is the veritable future of new business. Hinged upon social connections and word-of-mouth marketing, social selling is constructing a tomorrow where brands will gain more from making meaningful connections with partners and consumers than they ever did from hard-selling their products. It is evident that social selling is for anyone and everyone, and everything is possible once you begin your journey, deepen your connections, and build your credibility. All you need is strength and focus, and this can become a turning point in your lives. So, what are you waiting for? Make that change today and start your social selling adventure!

