One Of The Best Cinematographers In The Film Industry- Arman Khan.

Arman Khan is that precious gem of the film industry, which has established himself in this field all by himself. He has always been diligent and dedicated to his work. He remained focused on his goals and worked consistently towards them.

He gave attention to every small detail and technicality of his career in his days of learning. He never stepped back, and with every obstacle that came across his path, he gained a new experience.

Arman took birth on 1st January 1991 in an Afghan family in Quetta, Pakistan. His primary education got completed at a boarding school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Pakistan. In 2003, his family moved to Karachi, and his O-level studies got completed from there. He completed his higher education in the UK as his family moved there to settle down when Arman was just 16 years old.

He achieved one degree in Film Studies with a specialism in cinematography and another in Game development and Animation, specializing in VFX design. From Raindance Film Academy, he received his Film studies degree in the year 2018.

He entered Bollywood while he was still in film school. His practical knowledge of cinematography was so good that for the time being, he worked as a casting assistant and very soon, he became the casting director. His command and proficiency in work impressed many, and they loved to work with him. In no time, he started getting offers from different production houses.

Arman worked as a cinematographer in movies like Mimi (Bollywood film), Password(Nepali film), Unseen Wales (Documentary short), Cold Veins(Short film), etc. He worked as a digital image technician in Bollywood films like Azhar, Password, Rustom, etc. He also worked with south Indian productions like Nannaku Prematho, Aake, Mohini.

In 2018, he worked as a cinematographer in the Bollywood film ‘’Quickie’’ starred by Darsheel Safary and Anisha Victor. The Bollywood Fim Mimi’s shoot was during the pandemic. There was a one-day shoot in the UK, but due to strict lockdown, the two English artists having roles in the film were not able to travel to India. So, Arman got a great opportunity to shoot in the UK. The shoot was done on the green screen.

Arman was the director, cinematographer, sound designer, and VFX designer in ‘’The New Arrivals ‘’ (a documentary short). This documentary was showcased at the Annual Raindance film festival. The people present there admired him for his outstanding work. New doors got opened for him. Getting fascinated by his work, many filmmakers approached him with their upcoming projects.

Arman runs a rental company called Picturental ltd. It rents out film equipment to the British and Bollywood industries.

If you have willpower and undivided focus, anything can be achieved. Arman Khan is a living example of this. He is an award-winning cinematographer, writer, director, and producer. His desire to do something excellent and sincerity towards his work took him to the heights he is now.