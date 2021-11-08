One Can Ace As A Photographer If Certain Rules Are Followed, Says Aniket Kanade

The world might change, and people change too with time, but a picture doesn't change. A good photograph is captured to cherish the memories forever. For many of us, taking photos is all about clicking them on our phones and tablets to keep the memories alive, but professional photography is a different ball game altogether and requires a lot of effort to gain perfection. It's all about quality, and to attain that, one has to dwell deep into its workings. Only then one can expect mind-blowing results. Many photography enthusiasts want to ace this craft but don't get proper guidance or training to get there.

To start with photography, one has to study composition and experiment a bit with distinct angles. There are certain points which one has to keep in mind to become a thorough professional. Here, ace photographer Aniket Kanade shares a few useful tips which would take aspiring individuals who want to make a mark in this industry to the next level.

Shoot when it gives the best results: One of the major points that one should remember when shooting a picture is the time, as pictures clicked shortly after dawn and just before sunset give exceptional results. The lighting plays a major part, and one gets impressive pictures even with simple composition.

Take inspiration from other photographers: Spend a good amount of time learning the work of other prominent photographers. Dwell deep into the nitty-gritty of their work, like which technique they have used or what makes their work stand out from others and a lot more. There's always a lot to learn from these experts who have already made their mark in the world of photography.

Experiment with new techniques: Don't limit yourself and try to experiment with your work. One of the most effective styles that photographers use is called Bokeh, where the background images are blurred to focus on the main subject. There are various other techniques that one should adopt to churn out extraordinary work.