On The Occasion Of International Youth Day, Social Activist Vishal Bhujbal Gets Bharat Youth Award

Today, while celebrating the occasion of International Youth Day, Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation organised the 2nd season of “Bharat Youth Award” at a mega event hosted at Janpath, New Delhi. A young social activist from Pune’s Junnar, Vishal Bhujbal, received the honour in “Role of Youth in India’s Development” by the Hon’ble Union Minister of State, GOI, Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste attended the event as a chief guest, along with the presence of other prominent attendees.

On winning the prestigious “Bharat Youth Award”, the social activist, Vishal Bhujbal, shared an inspiring speech and thanked the audience for his achievement.

He said, “For a prosperous future of India, there is no doubt that youth is an integral part of the development. By connecting the youth to the youth, we must create Youth Power in order to improve society, raise their living standards and involve youth in the work of nation-building. This is very crucial and should be done at the earliest and on a comprehensive level. With this, on the one hand, they will be able to give their services to the country, while on the other, it will also uplift them.”

Along with the gracious presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of State, GOI, Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Ambassador of Ethiopia, Chairman of Attica Gold Company and the Director of Padma Group of Companies, also participated in the awards ceremony. There were also other prominent attendees, including two Union Ministers of State, Government of India, two members from Rajya Sabha and eight from Lok Sabha, as well as some senior IAS and IRS officers of Government of India who made the event grand.

“Bharat Youth Award” is an initiative of the Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation, which aims to recognise youth leaders doing incredible work towards the betterment of society.

