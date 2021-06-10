On The Lines Of Creativity With 'AND Studio'

Knowledge and authenticity are two pillars of designing a masterpiece. Only an individual with knowledge can make something valuable. But authenticity is what adds beauty to it. It showcases the very creativity and uniqueness of the person.

Bringing into light one such individual with amazing creativity and learning is Love Choudhary. An architect by profession, Love heads an architecture and interior design studio named AND Studio. Working both in India and globally, it is a well-renowned company in the field of design. Under his guidance, the Studio has achieved great heights of success over the years. Its head office is in New Delhi, India, where the Studio was initially established. However, its branches are well expanded in Dubai, UAE and collaborating studios in Milan, Italy.

Architect Love Choudhary is known for delivering fresh and unique designs, giving importance to detailing. A graduate with a bachelor's in Architecture from Vastu Kala Academy in New Delhi, India, Choudhary has come a long way in this domain. Even at the beginning of his career, he received an honourable opportunity to work under the guidance of Pritzker Laureate Dr. B.V Joshi. His inspirational aura and knowledgeable personality are reflected in Love Choudhary and his work.

He continued on the road of architecture and established 'AND Studio'. His projects are not only limited to Delhi but also expands across Emerald Hills, Dubai; Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai; Proposal for Infotainment Park in Asprovata, Greece; Kafue Creek Golf Estate in Lusaka, Zambia, and many more. The Studio has been a part of hospitality projects for big brands like Radisson and Hyatt. Private clients in DLF Kingscourt, DLF Magnolias in Delhi, India, have also approached 'AND Studio' for luxurious penthouse projects and apartments.

Many outstanding designs created by the Studio have been published in national and international publications. Further, they've been awarded WA (World Architecture) Awards for multiple projects.

Under the enlightening leadership of Choudhary, 'AND Studio' continues flourishing in all its initiatives. He genuinely believes that every design is impactful - socially, culturally, and environmentally. Therefore, the priority is to consider the needs of the end-users. In line with this idea, 'AND Studio' aims to offer a culturally creative working environment.

Creativity, according to him, is inevitable to this profession, and a healthy environment ensures its existence. Having dealt with several large-scale undertakings - from enormous townships and urban scale master plants to hospitality projects, he reveals that passion is what drives one through! A de-stressing work environment and an optimistic approach are some more mantras of Choudhary, guaranteeing a brighter professional life. Giving importance to detailing and focusing on the desired goals is what delivers the best output. Dedicated efforts and focus on all the critical points to reach the solutions determine his way of working.

"The importance of vision and efficient design is the fabric of the studio's philosophy," says Love Choudhary. Following this same approach, 'AND Studio' continues adding more accomplishments to its name, with its chic and fabulous designs.

Check out their website - https://www.andstudio.in/

