NLP Practitioner, Life Coach Vanitaa Rawat Felicitated By SGCCI

The acclaimed content creator and NeuroLinguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner Vanitaa Rawat was felicitated by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI), the preeminent trade and industry body in the region.

Vanitaa was a part of the corporate world and spent more than a decade in the banking industry, but she always wanted to be an entrepreneur. She quit the corporate world and embarked on her journey as an independent NLP practitioner, Life Coach, and Content Creator. Vanitaa says she hasn’t looked back since finding her inner calling as a solopreneur.

Vanitaa was felicitated by the oldest and biggest chamber of south Gujarat for her active participation in various activities and the SGCCI women’s wing endeavours.

“I am the peon, clerk, administrator, and CEO of my business. There are risks with being a solopreneur - the expectations are high, the risks are more. Yet, the experience is transformative. The freedom and liberty that come with being a solopreneur are amazing,” she told women entrepreneurs at an interactive meet organised by SGCCI.

The successful Life Coach urged the women entrepreneurs to chart their course and encourage other women to turn into solopreneurs.

“Being a solopreneur gives the power and liberty to choose what works for you. You are the final decision maker and have the flexibility to decide if you want to take a plunge or sit back. This freedom is also great for boosting the inner spirit, which is a must for creative purposes,” she stresses.

Vanitaa recently had an opportunity to meet Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the SGCCI conclave along with Textile & Railways Minister Darshana Jardosh. Going ahead, she wants to work closely with SGCCI and its members, especially the women entrepreneurs, to promote the solopreneur culture.