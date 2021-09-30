Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

NLP Practitioner, Life Coach Vanitaa Rawat Felicitated By SGCCI

Vanitaa, who turned solopreneur after quitting a cushy corporate job, wants to encourage more women to follow their dream.

NLP Practitioner, Life Coach Vanitaa Rawat Felicitated By SGCCI

Trending

NLP Practitioner, Life Coach Vanitaa Rawat Felicitated By SGCCI
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T12:51:17+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 12:51 pm

The acclaimed content creator and NeuroLinguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner Vanitaa Rawat was felicitated by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI), the preeminent trade and industry body in the region.

 Vanitaa was a part of the corporate world and spent more than a decade in the banking industry, but she always wanted to be an entrepreneur. She quit the corporate world and embarked on her journey as an independent NLP practitioner, Life Coach, and Content Creator. Vanitaa says she hasn’t looked back since finding her inner calling as a solopreneur.

 Vanitaa was felicitated by the oldest and biggest chamber of south Gujarat for her active participation in various activities and the SGCCI women’s wing endeavours.

 “I am the peon, clerk, administrator, and CEO of my business. There are risks with being a solopreneur - the expectations are high, the risks are more.  Yet, the experience is transformative. The freedom and liberty that come with being a solopreneur are amazing,” she told women entrepreneurs at an interactive meet organised by SGCCI.

 The successful Life Coach urged the women entrepreneurs to chart their course and encourage other women to turn into solopreneurs.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

 “Being a solopreneur gives the power and liberty to choose what works for you. You are the final decision maker and have the flexibility to decide if you want to take a plunge or sit back. This freedom is also great for boosting the inner spirit, which is a must for creative purposes,” she stresses.

 Vanitaa recently had an opportunity to meet Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the SGCCI conclave along with Textile & Railways Minister Darshana Jardosh. Going ahead, she wants to work closely with SGCCI and its members, especially the women entrepreneurs, to promote the solopreneur culture.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Surbhi Sikri Makes A Smashing Comeback On Youtube, Leaves Her Fans In Awe With A Cover Song

Surbhi Sikri Makes A Smashing Comeback On Youtube, Leaves Her Fans In Awe With A Cover Song

Harsh Dahiya: Digitising The Indian Agriculture Sector One Lab At A Time

Entrepreneur First Announces Investment In Six Indian Tech Start-Ups

Meet Preeti Kumar, Fashion Icon And A Name In The Glamour World To Reckon With

‘THE CATMAN’: Know Harsha Narasimhamurthy, An Award-winning Photographer Making Successful Strides In Capturing The Wild

What Does Career Horoscope Say Explains Best Career Astrologer

Kreative Reef: Influencing People To Channel Their Inner Creativity

Founder Of Soni Enterprise, Vishal Soni, Talks About The Importance Of Leadership

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Rebuild YOU | Discover Life-Altering High-Performance Coaching Program

Rebuild YOU | Discover Life-Altering High-Performance Coaching Program

Dipal and Nilesh Patrawala: The Power Couple Changing the Network Marketing in India and Overseas

Dipal and Nilesh Patrawala: The Power Couple Changing the Network Marketing in India and Overseas

Time To Restructure Your Strategies & Catapult Sales With Neurobranding

Time To Restructure Your Strategies & Catapult Sales With Neurobranding

Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav Doing The Unthinkable, Rescues Snakes Above Superstitions

Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav Doing The Unthinkable, Rescues Snakes Above Superstitions

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

After losing 3-0 against Bayern, the Catalan club faced yet another Champions League loss to remain at the bottom of Group E.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement