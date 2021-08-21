NLP And Life Coach Yogendra Singh Rathore Reveals The Secret To Living A Happy Life!

Motivation is all we need to get ahead in life. At times, we all feel stuck and are unaware of what we should be doing. Emotional and motivational push is what we need in life to overcome all the barriers. Amid such challenging times, there comes a need for an inspirational figure who can leave a positive impact on our lives. Yogendra Singh Rathore is that influential personality whose words of wisdom have done wonders. Being the founder of three startups named Mission Positive World Pvt. Ltd, Guniguru.com and LEADMONK Digital Pvt. Ltd, he is one versatile man blessed with diverse talents.

Primarily, he works as an NLP coach and has helped achieve people’s desired goals through his holistic approach. Coming from a small village to achieving mammoth success, it is his perseverance that has seen him soar high in his career. The award-winning marketing influencer, Amazon No.1 Bestselling Author and of the top brain experts of India are a few laurels he has already achieved in his commendable career so far. Moreover, his website Guniguru.com acts as an exclusive life coach with an array of programs, workshops and videos to boost people’s overall wellbeing.

Calling knowledge a powerful tool, Yogendra went on to say that knowledge is available in abundance over the web. “It is all about grasping knowledge from across different fields and sharing it with people”, says Mr. Yogendra. This has helped him build his presence across every industry, be it in films, hospitality, politics or even sports. The life coach has rubbed shoulders with notable names, including Karan Johar, Zafar Sareshwala, John Abraham, Mahesh Bhatt, Poonam Mahajan, and Sir Ian Botham.

Furthermore, Mr. Rathore gave a secret to living a healthy and happy life. Elaborating about the same, he said, “Gratitude is all you should have in your life. The day you be grateful for the things you have and stop complaining about it is time you will witness sheer happiness.” Spreading positivity with his words, Yogendra Singh Rathore is also the brand ambassador of Ahmedabad’s prominent NGO named YUVA-UNSTOPPABLE. He was earlier awarded the YUVA Gratitude Award at IIM-Ahmedabad by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Besides this, Yogendra is also the author of two bestseller books named ‘Awaken The Great Potential Of Memory and Will-Power & ‘Secrets Of The Limitless Mind’. Both these books penned by him got a great reception from the readers. The success streak of Yogendra Singh Rathore seems to have no stopping, and he aims to keep the momentum keep going merely by inspiring people with his encouraging words and actions.

You can connect with Yogendra Singh Rathore on Instagram – @ysr_official

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine