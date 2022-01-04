Nivetha Muralidharan Becomes A Constant Face Of E-Commerce Business Specialization

Of late, the use of the term 'successful entrepreneur' had taken a spin by including the enormity of various personal challenges and aspects of the individuals along with their achievements and influence in the business line and modern economy of a nation. This inclusion has helped in noting the algorithm and strategies needed in managing multiple roles for an individual's career and life.

Nivetha Muralidharan had exactly totalled the mentioned attributes and created herself an unrivalled zone of success in the e-commerce sector. Her recent one-year-old venture Nivetha E-academy into e-commerce mentoring and the feedback her sessions had been accumulating give us the impression of a successful career story. It is nothing less than inspiring when we realise that she is also a mompreneur now. Though she graduated in an entirely different discipline, she had managed to prioritise her ambitions steadily. Her perseverance and focus on working out her passion for establishing a business of her own, which later became Newgenmax, has brought her miles away and that is exactly why her journey can be stated as a motivation to business starters. Also, a glance through the awards and acclaims she received, including the feedback from her students, who are aspiring business starters, gives us the picture of what she has meticulously built and is skilled at.

Her recent Nivetha E-academy app celebrates her transformation from being an individual seller to owning an e-commerce agency to becoming a business mentor. Her capabilities and professionalism are indeed put to test when people from varied sectors with different requirements constantly approach to attend her e-crushing workshops. Being a business specialist currently, she envisions to keep boosting her efforts in every possible way to train a multitude of entrepreneurs every year forward and in turn better the lives of as many as possible by the end of the decade.