Nivedita Chandel To Feature In Shahid Mallya’s Upcoming Music Video

Gorgeous model and actor Nivedita Chandel is all set to feature in an upcoming music video titled ‘Baaki Sab Theek Hai’. The song has been sung by Bollywood’s popular singer Shahid Mallya while Irshad Dalal has penned the lyrics. The upcoming music video will also feature Abhishek Jangra and Anurag Tomar alongside Nivedita.

Nivedita Chandel has featured in various TV commercials, and music videos like ‘Humen Tumse Pyar Kitna’, ‘Pagal Naa Krde’, ‘Tere Bina’, Takdi Rawa ‘Do Lafzon Ki’. And now, she is all set to work with Shahid Mallya for the first time. Speaking on the same, she said, “I am really happy and excited to have been associated with this project. Shahid Mallya is a fabulous singer, and people love his songs dearly. To be a face to his voice is truly an honour.”

When asked about her shooting experience for this song, Nivedita said, “It was a great experience. My co-actors were very cooperative. The entire crew supported me, and I had a good time working with them.”

Produced by A-OK Studios, the song is expected to release very soon. Nivedita said that an official announcement about the release date would be made shortly. Meanwhile, the team will share the teaser with the audience to give them a glimpse of the song.

Talking about Shahid Mallya, the popular playback singer has sung songs for films like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Student Of The Year’, ‘Gunday’, ‘2 States’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. He has also sung the beautiful track titled ‘Rehguzar’ for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

