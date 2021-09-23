Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Nitin Talwar’s ‘Bheeg Jaunga’ Features Stebin Ben And Rubina Dilaik Crosses 20 Million Views On Youtube*

The video was shot across picturesque locations in Shimla and has been on the trending list on YouTube ever since its release.

2021-09-23T16:14:48+05:30

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 4:14 pm

The music video of Stebin Ben’s latest track, “Bheeg Jaunga”, featuring ‘Big Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik, has crossed a 25-million views on YouTube.

 The song dropped 15 days back on August 28 and currently has 2,26,75,562 views and has 278 thousand likes on the video streaming website. The video was shot across picturesque locations in Shimla and has been on the trending list across all social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, ever since its release.

 Nitin Talwar, the producer of the song and Founder of Orrange Studioz, took to Instagram to share this huge success and his plans with both artists. While tagging Stebin Ben, Rubina Dilaik, and the team in the story, he wrote, “Had an amazing experience working along Rubina and Stebin. They have magical chemistry. I can bet this song is meant to be forever.”

 While sharing his gratitude with the fans in other slides, “I am feeling blessed to see such a great love and support towards ‘Bheeg Jaunga’, and our music label ‘Orrange Studioz’ is looking forward to another collaboration with the duo Stebin and Rubina very soon. We are excited! Stay tuned.” He added.

 Fans of Rubina and Stebin flooded Instagram and Twitter with amazing reels and stories conveying their tremendous love and admiration for the duo as the song became an instant hit. The timeless romantic track has been written and composed by Mukku and recorded in the voice of the sensational singer Stebin Ben, whereas Ajay takes credit for stunning choreography.

Released under the label of Orrange Studioz, the video is a creation of Team Sapphire. The song shows Stebin Ben as a diehard fan of beautiful Rubina Dilaik, who falls in love and sings his heart loud to impress her while creating stellar chemistry.

