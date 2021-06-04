Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad Procures Fellowships To Academicians

NPO-registered Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad offers fellowship programs to educators. Academicians like Dr. Sandip Roy, Dr. Darothi Sarkar, Manash Ghosh, Dr. Anandarup Sarangi, and many more have been offered Subject Matter Expert Group Membership by NBSP.

Registered and Licensed under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Section-8, NBSP is conducting massive open online courses under the banner of Nikhil Bharat Council, which are developed by Subject Matter Expert Groups(SMEG).

Working with the objective of Socio-Economic Development, NBSP empanelled the organization under NITI AAYOG(Empanelment ID: WB/2021/0272877).

Saikat Maitra Vice-Chancellor MAKAUT, West Bengal, Dr. Muddu Vinay, Vice-Chancellor ICFAI Dehradun Dr.Tanupriya Choudhury, Dr.Sujoy Biswas, Dr.Ankur Ganguly, Dr.Tirthankar Dutta, Dr.Santanu Sen, Dr.Omprakash Sharma, Dr. Debasis De, Dr.Anupam Ghosh, Dr.Chandan Konar, Dr.Piyali Chatterjee, Dr.Bikramjit Sarkar, Dr.Anirban Das, Dr.Rajiv Ganguly, Dr.Ankush Ghosh, Dr.Mahuya Das, Dr.Om Prakash Sharma, Dr.Sudipta Chakraborty, Dr.Ratan Mandal, Dr.Indrajit Pan, Dr.Chandan Banerjee are some of the eminent names that have been offered the fellowships under NSPB.

Their open online course program has been launched by Honorable VC Prof.(Dr.)Saikat Maitra, MAKAUT, WB and has received a letter of appreciation as well.

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad yields free-of-cost training to students and facilities, providing all the study material with live sessions from able instructors in the field. The firm also procures complimentary access to MAKAUT Placement Portal after the successful completion of the MOOCs Examination.

