Niine: Young Indian Brand, Bold Moves And An Unbeatable Vision

Homegrown brand Niine, known for many of its firsts in the feminine hygiene industry, has been breaking taboos and redefining industry standards since its inception. From pathbreaking campaigns like #SurakshaBandhan wherein for the first time, brothers were asked to protect sisters by providing menstrual hygiene, to innovative products and solutions like biodegradable disposal bags with sanitary napkins, Niine has been in the limelight for its bold communication.

Niine Hygiene and Personal Care is backed by a strong family of entrepreneurs who are driven by passion to improve hygiene conditions in India, especially feminine hygiene, which steered them to enter into a category as tough as Menstrual Hygiene. The founder, Mr. Amar Tulsiyan and Co-founders Mr. Gaurav Bathwal and Mr. Sharat Khemka come with a wealth of experience in Textiles, Mouth Fresheners and Hospitality industries and their aim is to offer best in class, quality products while focusing on a larger aim of making a positive change in the society.

Mr. Vijay Sharma General Manager, Operations

As an Indian brand, Niine understands needs of consumers and translates them to relevant solutions. Niine Sanitary Napkins crafted Biodegradable Disposable Bags in 2018, which caters to the disposal problems and introduced variants of extra soft products for the hot and dry climate, customized for the Indian consumers.

It was the first brand to comply with the government mandate of providing disposal bags along with sanitary napkins. When most companies had failed to follow this rule, Niine came forward and drove awareness about safe disposal, absorbing incremental costs of providing disposal bags, which competition had been avoiding.

Effective 1st Jan 2021, Central Government has mandated all sanitary napkin brands to include biodegradable disposal bags, an initiative that was pioneered by Niine, while retaining affordable price points.

Speaking of safe disposal practices, on March 10, 2020, The Union minister of Environment, forest and climate change, Mr. Prakash Javadekar, had said there is still no mechanism to dispose off sanitary napkins in the country. “We have observed that production and usage of sanitary napkins and diapers have increased in the country, however, they are still being discarded in a way which is harmful to waste-pickers. From January 2021 onward it will be mandatory for all sanitary napkin manufacturers to provide degradable disposal bags for each napkin,” said Javadekar.

The rule is already in existence, but is not being followed by the manufacturers, added Javadekar.

Recognising the need, the ministry has re-emphasized on the need of safe disposal and effective Jan 1, 2021, sanitary napkins will not be sold without disposal bags.

The company prides itself in thinking like a leader and acting like one. That was evident soon after the government announced the lockdown guidelines on March 24, 2020. A vital product like the sanitary napkin was not one of the essential commodities on the list.

“Niine relentlessly communicated and lobbied on the need for sanitary napkins to be included in COVID essentials, speaking with officials and government bodies, to ensure women stayed protected for their menstrual hygiene during the lockdown. As expected, government was supportive and revised the list to include sanitary napkins under covid essentials.” says Amar Tulsiyan, founder and chairman, Niine Hygiene and Personal Care.

Thanks to Niine’s lead from the front and bold approach, sanitary napkins were included in the essential commodities list on March 29. Within days, Niine was back in action. Niine team as COVID warriors ensured production and distribution of napkins continued pan India to keep women protected and comfortable as India battled with COVID”, says Tulsiyan.

Although the government has taken massive steps in favour of manufacturers of sanitary napkins, further reforms are needed to make sanitary napkins more affordable to ensure hygiene for all. The sale of sanitary napkins is GST free, while Input GST is still charged on the raw materials. “Input GST still remains a major hiccup, however, we are sure that this concern too is on the government’s radar and that steps will be taken soon towards rectifying this,” said Amar Tulsiyan.

Time and again, Niine has trodden on paths rarely chosen by brands before.

Recently, the brand logo was seen adorned on the back of Rajasthan Royals Jersey, in The Indian Premier League. This unique and bold partnership gained massive traction and was raved and commended internationally, serving the brand’s aim of initiating conversation among men and women, to break menstrual stigmas.

This was a latest addition to the list of several bold advertising campaigns adopted by Niine Hygiene and Personal Care.

In a way, Niine’s marketing efforts are a combination of grassroot activism, social messaging and brand awareness by a company that understands its products, the people it wants to target and also the changes it would like to see.

There is no stopping for this challenger brand, Niine. It has already marked a strong foothold in the feminine hygiene industry and has recently launched a range of hand hygiene products as well as germ control wipes.

The latest offering of hand hygiene includes Handwash and Hand Sanitizers in gel and liquid form. The product range has been carefully curated to suit the needs of one and all. Easy to carry sachets (1ml) to ensure affordable hygiene for all to buckets of 20l for bulk use, and pumps and bottles for home use. Niine Hand wash too is available in pocket friendly sachets as well as multi – purpose dispensers and refill packs. The products not only give a pleasant usage experience, but leave the hands moisturised and soft even after repeated use.

Niine’s goal is to ensure stronger #MakeInIndia solutions for consumers, that not just meet global standards, butâÂÂÂ¯alsoâÂÂÂ¯redefine them and make affordable hygiene available for all. “Niine’s vision for growth has been built with a strong focus on quality, consistency and affordability, adopting the highest standards possible.

Hence, each of our products are formulated after intensive research and development and every decision at Niine is evaluated keeping in mind the quality of products offered to the consumers and building a brand that also makes a positive social impact in the society,” said Vijay Sharma, General Manager, Operations at Niine Hygiene and Personal care

Going forward, Niine is all set to expand into broader categories of baby and personal hygiene and diversify with a wide range of affordable, yet premium in quality and innovative products for the consumers. Within a short span, the brand has carved out a space for itself, for the discerning Indian consumer, who is looking for quality and an enhanced experience suited to his or her needs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine