Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

NFT stands for ‘Non-fungible token’. An NFT is unique and can’t be replaced with something else to expand. Unlike traditional gaming, any assets you acquire playing NFT games, including characters or weapons, belong to you.

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Trending

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T18:30:53+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 6:30 pm

 In a few short years, cryptocurrency has changed how we think about and use money. As crypto increasingly becomes more mainstream, game developers have recognised the growth and are now developing games based on blockchain technology. Although the crypto gaming industry is still in its early days, comprehension of the financial rewards on offer is spreading, particularly in emerging markets and has gained a strong following.NFT games in India provide an opportunity for gamers to generate an income, something that the traditional gaming ecosystems cannot provide.

Blockchain technology powers Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies and is at the heart of crypto gaming. A blockchain is a database shared across a network of computers, working as a system to record information. Once a record is added to the chain, it is near impossible to hack that data, making it extremely difficult to cheat the system. NFT games in India and elsewhere are built on this technology.

So then, what exactly are NFT’s?

NFT stands for ‘Non-fungible token’. An NFT is unique and can’t be replaced with something else to expand. For example, a bitcoin is fungible, you can trade one bitcoin for another bitcoin, and you’ll have the same thing. However, a one off trading card or a piece of art is non-fungible. If you traded it for a different piece of art, you’d have something completely different. This feature makes NFTs suitable to use in games by unique characters or avatars.

Unlike traditional gaming, any assets you acquire playing NFT games, including characters or weapons, belong to you. If you decide to leave the game, instead of losing all of your in-game assets that you have spent time and money building, you can trade them with other players, sell them or take them with you. NFT games in India bring a true sense of ownership.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

So how do these games make money for the players? The simple answer is that NFT games in India allow users to earn money as they play, blending gaming with finance or ‘GameFi’ as it’s coined. As you play the game and win battles, players earn the in-game tokens or cryptocurrency traded or exchanged for fiat currency.

Some games require investment in these NFTs or digital assets to start playing. With this investment ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, this can be a barrier to entry. Enter gaming guilds such as Crypto Gaming United (CGU). Guilds like CGU provide gamers, or scholars as they are often known, the assets required to start playing. In exchange for providing the assets to start, gaming guilds will split the in-game tokens earned via a profit share model.

NFT games in India are here to stay and will transform the gaming industry as we know it. As crypto gaming becomes more advanced, more players will be attracted to the genre. Suffice to say, NFTs and blockchain gaming is the way of the future.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan

The Colossal Amount Of Eva Menta's Followers Made Her A Notable Instagram Celebrity*

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement