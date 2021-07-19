New-Age Entrepreneur Parin Majithia Is Creating Clutter-Free Real Estate Opportunities

Architect and Real Estate Entrepreneur Parin Majithia is out to create his own identity because he wants to give his clients an edge who decides to buy a property that he has suggested. However, it won’t be wrong to say that even though he wants to carve his own space within the realm of real estate, in reality, the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. Part of the ‘Majithia Real Estate’, established four decades ago, Parin wants to take the family business to greater heights with his innovative approach to business. This is evident in his latest ventures, which include yourhomes and PropMost.com.

Through his regular hard work and using each moment to learn new things that have Parin launching these two unique web portals that are set to revolutionize the market of real estate. Yourhomes.in bring the best properties from across the world on a single platform and help the discerning buyers make an informed decision. Explaining the USP of his brand, Parin says, “I am trying to make ‘the search’ of the customers easy. I am easing out their decisions which are ever confusing, tedious with numerous projects to offer every 5% increase in the pricing in competition. To serve a client’s need in real estate is what I am here for.”

In a time when the real estate sector is passing through a rough patch, as far as consumer trust is concerned, Parin is going out on a limb introducing a new-age concept like propmost.com, which is a platform based on ‘Real Estate Intelligence’ and will provide a ‘minimalistic, clutter-free interface’ to investors all over. Parin’s ventures deal in properties, including commercial, office, shops, residential, apartments, apartment buildings, single-family units and villas.

The brain behind some of the most exciting ventures in real estate is himself keen to make better and better use of the latest technology tools like AI, filters, plug-ins, etc., to ensure that the end-user can find their dream home.

Parin’s company is already crossing milestones such as scoring the highest sales against any IPC in a number of projects across MMR in 2020. His new brainchild is an attempt to bring together architectural design and real estate in a new-age venture through which he aims to expand the scope of real estate by bringing in new-age concepts of architecture and interior design so that the buildings that the Majithia Real Estate constructs can compete at a global level.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine