Neha Kapoor Is The Inspiring Women Entrepreneur Of 2021 With Business Mint

It is no understatement- being an entrepreneur isn't easy. It's not one skill set; it's many, all rolled into one, all needed at the same time to come together as an efficient machine. Over and above, an entrepreneur needs adaptability, as well as the ability to build quick expertise.

Neha Kapoor is one such live example who, through her stint at the Ojas Group, has made her mark on the Indian industry with both her commitment and calibre.

Neha Kapoor, a B.Sc. LL.B by education started her Chambers of law in the year 2012 and turned an entrepreneur. Being one of the few hundred Patent Attorneys registered with the Indian Government, she had a ringside view of innovation across sectors, and that had a profound impact on her subsequent choices, especially aligning with the Ojas Group.

Having worked in a direct briefing from the Government of Delhi – she was also born, brought up and educated in the Capital – on a variety of public interest matters, she developed an astute understanding of governance, policy and procedure.

With extensive exposure to Indian law through her rich erstwhile experience and private practice, she is recognized to bring with her a keen understanding of transactional, administrative and legal matters – a vital element in structuring any business start-up.

Neha Kapoor has been involved with the Ojas Group since the inception of its first enterprise, almost a decade back. She is a Promoter- Director, in Succession Training under the Founder himself, thus involved with various activities, easily manoeuvring across diverse sectors, where she is trained to be responsible for germination to gestation to even incubation and mentoring, across functions like ideation, business strategy, financial modelling and fund-raising, brand development, market-entry, etc., as well as the grooming of a new generation of entrepreneurs- she credits all her potential to the Ojas Group.

One of the younger, albeit the brightest stars in the country, Neha Kapoor is undoubtedly honed as one of the sharpest and finest minds in the business ecosystem, today-a testament to the Founder's sincerity in manifesting his vision.

With an uncanny aptitude for grasping the multiple layers of any global venture, she today has evolved into a seasoned tactician, easily counted among the top achievers internationally. Spirited and gifted, she embodies the true motivation behind Ojas' endeavours.

Neha Kapoor is focused on making the Group's various endeavours in Alternative Education and Human Potential (DB Empowerment Solutions), Financial well-being (Eera Fortunes), Real Estate, Technology, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Media and Management Consultancy (Matra), a viable player in the market circuits across multiple countries, as well as generating robust opportunities for employment and wealth generation.

In today's competitive environment, where there are several people aiming to create success for themselves, it is still very difficult to spot a self-motivated person like Neha Kapoor, who, under the aegis of the Ojas Group, chooses to create collective growth as well.

It is for this reason that not only has she been nominated for the category of 'Inspiring Women Entrepreneur-below 40 (2021)', but she has also been awarded the same by Business Mint.

